Five UNK Wrestlers Named All Americans

Manheim, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) has announced the 2020 NCAA Division II All-American team.

Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the DII student-athletes by naming the All-Americans (top eight in each of 10 weight classes) based on their achievements at the national championships. However this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that meet was canceled. Thus the All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the super-regional tournaments and up to the national championships.

“With the cancellation of the national tournament the NWCA Division II leadership group thought it was still very appropriate to name All-Americans this year. The leadership group did a great job of weighing different options and polling the membership,” said Jason Warthan, NWCA Division II President and the University of Indianapolis Head Coach. “We are happy that we can make the most out of an incredibly unfortunate situation. Although this is not the same as having a national tournament, these individuals should be recognized for their amazing season results and super-regional tournaments. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Americans and National Qualifiers.”

UNK qualified seven for the NCAA meet which was set to be held March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2020 Loper All-Americans are listed below with notable achievements this season.

125 lbs. – Josh Portillo (Jr. Clarion, Ia.)

* 26-7 (12 tech falls, two majors and one fall)

* Ranked 7th in the last D2 team and individual poll (Feb. 21)

* Super Region VI Champion

* MIAA dual meet Champion

* 3-time All-American

133 lbs. – Wesley Dawkins (Jr., Lincoln)

* 26-9 (Nine falls, two majors and two tech falls)

* Ranked 4th in the last D2 team and individual poll (Feb. 21)

* Super Region VI Champion

* MIAA dual meet Champion

* 2-time All-American

149 lbs. – Sam Turner (Jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.)

* Mid-year transfer from the U. of Wyoming

* 8-1 (One tech fall and one major)

* Ranked 9th in the last D2 team and individual poll (Feb. 21)

* Super Region VI Champion

* MIAA dual meet Co-Champion

* 1-time All-American

165 lbs. – Matt Malcom (Jr., Glenwood, Ia.)

* 30-8 (Eight tech falls, seven majors and six falls)

* Ranked 2nd in the last D2 team and individual poll (Feb. 21)

* Super Region VI Runner Up

* MIAA dual meet Champion

* 3-time All-American

285 lbs. – Jarrod Hinrichs (Sr., Geneva)

* 19-4 (Six falls and two tech falls)

* Ranked 12th in the last D2 team and individual poll (Feb. 21)

* Super Region VI Champion

* MIAA dual meet Champion

* 3-time All-American

—————–