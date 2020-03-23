FKC All Conference Basketball Squads

Fort Kearny Conferece All Conference Basketball Teams
Girls
1st team
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton
Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton
Rachel Ecklund, Overton
Daria Thorell, Loomis
Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek
2nd team
Haley Fleischman, Overton
Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton
Alexis Billeter, Loomis
Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox Hildreth
Makenzie Clouse, Elwood
3rd team
Katy Linder, Pleasanton
Kailey Trampe, Axtell
Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton
Ashley Brown, Elm Creek
Hannah Stewart, Loomis
Boys
1st team
Trey Miner, Elm Creek
Gage Claubaugh, Elm Creek
Zach Hinrichs, Axtell
Tyler Danburg, Axtell
Josh Marcy, Loomis
2nd team
Paker Lever, Ansley-Litchfield
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton
Josh Eloe, Amherst
Tyce Westland, Pleasanton
Brennan Runge, Axtell
3rd team
Quinn Johnson, Loomis
Carson Rhode, SEM
Shay Swanson, Loomis
Tycen Bailey, Ansley Litchfield
Brady Klein, Pleasanton