FKC All Conference Basketball Squads | KRVN Radio

FKC All Conference Basketball Squads

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 23, 2020
Fort Kearny Conferece All Conference Basketball Teams

Girls

1st team

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton
Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton
Rachel Ecklund, Overton
Daria Thorell, Loomis
Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek

2nd team

Haley Fleischman, Overton
Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton
Alexis Billeter, Loomis
Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox Hildreth
Makenzie Clouse, Elwood

3rd team

Katy Linder, Pleasanton
Kailey Trampe, Axtell
Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton
Ashley Brown, Elm Creek
Hannah Stewart, Loomis

Boys

1st team

Trey Miner, Elm Creek
Gage Claubaugh, Elm Creek
Zach Hinrichs, Axtell
Tyler Danburg, Axtell
Josh Marcy, Loomis

2nd team

Paker Lever, Ansley-Litchfield
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton
Josh Eloe, Amherst
Tyce Westland, Pleasanton
Brennan Runge, Axtell

3rd team

Quinn Johnson, Loomis
Carson Rhode, SEM
Shay Swanson, Loomis
Tycen Bailey, Ansley Litchfield
Brady Klein, Pleasanton

