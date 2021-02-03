FKC Wrestling Results

1 Amherst, 212.0

2 Ansley/Litchfield ,132.0

3 Hi-Line, 101.0

4 Elm Creek, 93.0

5 Axtell ,79.0

6 Overton, 52.0

6 Pleasanton ,52.0

8 Loomis/Bertrand, 48.0

9 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 45.5

10 Wilcox Hildreth, 21.0

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Owen Hartman of Ansley/Litchfield

2nd Place – Navarre Plagmann of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

3rd Place – Austin Kennicutt of Overton

4th Place – Jake Klotz of Hi-Line

Round 1

Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 3:24)

Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. (Fall 5:29)

Round 2

Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. (Fall 3:01)

Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 0:45)

Round 3

Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. (Fall 4:49)

Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell

Round 1

Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 2

Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

() , . over () , . (Bye)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Bivainis of Amherst

2nd Place – Dominic Kyle of Overton

3rd Place – Wryston Brell of Hi-Line

4th Place – Aiden Shutts of Hi-Line

1st Place Match

Caleb Bivainis (Amherst) 24-12, Fr. over Dominic Kyle (Overton) 20-14, So. (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match

Wryston Brell (Hi-Line) 11-11, Fr. over Aiden Shutts (Hi-Line) 16-20, Fr. (M. For.)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Ian Hughes of Amherst

3rd Place – David Lewis of Ansley/Litchfield

4th Place – Broden Dean of Hi-Line

Round 1

Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:28)

Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. (Fall 1:36)

Round 2

Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:04 (17-2))

Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:04)

Round 3

Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. (Dec 4-2)

David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 5:18)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – John Kenney of Loomis/Bertrand

2nd Place – Reagen Gallaway of Amherst

3rd Place – erik rojas of Elm Creek

4th Place – Dillon Stark of Ansley/Litchfield

1st Place Match

John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 34-8, Sr. over Reagen Gallaway (Amherst) 16-2, So. (Fall 2:21)

3rd Place Match

erik rojas (Elm Creek) 13-23, Jr. over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25, Fr. (Fall 3:44)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton

2nd Place – Quinn Bertrand of Axtell

3rd Place – Clay Bohr of Loomis/Bertrand

4th Place – Creyton Cumpston of Amherst

1st Place Match

Cinch Kiger (Overton) 31-15, Jr. over Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 26-15, Jr. (MD 13-5)

3rd Place Match

Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 19-23, Fr. over Creyton Cumpston (Amherst) 19-23, So. (Fall 3:34)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Christian Wick of Amherst

3rd Place – Taaron Lavicky of Axtell

4th Place – Gabe Bojorquez of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 31-6, Sr. over Christian Wick (Amherst) 24-15, So. (TF-1.5 3:54 (20-4))

3rd Place Match

Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 29-15, Fr. over Gabe Bojorquez (Loomis/Bertrand) 10-15, Fr. (MD 12-1)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joseph French of Axtell

2nd Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst

3rd Place – travis quintana of Elm Creek

4th Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox Hildreth

1st Place Match

Joseph French (Axtell) 20-11, Sr. over Jakob Graham (Amherst) 19-19, Jr. (Fall 2:58)

3rd Place Match

travis quintana (Elm Creek) 16-6, Sr. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox Hildreth) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 4:01)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst

2nd Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield

3rd Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Hi-Line

4th Place – Max Serrano of Elm Creek

1st Place Match

Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 33-8, Jr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 21-15, Jr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 11-20, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line

2nd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield

3rd Place – Luke Palmer of Amherst

4th Place – Ashton Nichols of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

1st Place Match

Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 25-0, Sr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 2:45)

3rd Place Match

Luke Palmer (Amherst) 8-16, So. over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19, Jr. (Fall 2:01)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield

2nd Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton

3rd Place – Brody Bogard of Amherst

Round 1

Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. (Dec 10-6)

Round 2

Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. (Fall 1:29)

Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield

2nd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst

3rd Place – Ashton Hawkins of Axtell

4th Place – Kaden Stunkel of Ansley/Litchfield

Round 1

Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. (Fall 0:23)

Round 2

Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. (Fall 2:18)

Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 1:19)

Round 3

Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. (MD 10-2)

Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst

2nd Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

3rd Place – Grant Hawkins of Pleasanton

4th Place – Robert Richmond of Wilcox Hildreth

1st Place Match

Drew Bogard (Amherst) 22-6, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 3:33)

3rd Place Match

Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 17-16, Jr. over Robert Richmond (Wilcox Hildreth) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton

2nd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst

3rd Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

4th Place – Carsen Reiners of Hi-Line

1st Place Match

JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 22-12, Jr. over Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 18-9, Sr. (Fall 3:29)

3rd Place Match

Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15, Jr. over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 2-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))