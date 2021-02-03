FKC Wrestling Results

1 Amherst, 212.0
2 Ansley/Litchfield ,132.0
3 Hi-Line, 101.0
4 Elm Creek, 93.0
5 Axtell ,79.0
6 Overton, 52.0
6 Pleasanton ,52.0
8 Loomis/Bertrand, 48.0
9 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 45.5
10 Wilcox Hildreth, 21.0
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Owen Hartman of Ansley/Litchfield
2nd Place – Navarre Plagmann of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
3rd Place – Austin Kennicutt of Overton
4th Place – Jake Klotz of Hi-Line
Round 1
Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 3:24)
Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. (Fall 5:29)
Round 2
Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. (Fall 3:01)
Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
Round 3
Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22, Fr. over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19, Fr. (Fall 4:49)
Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell
Round 1
Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 30-6, Fr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
() , . over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Bivainis of Amherst
2nd Place – Dominic Kyle of Overton
3rd Place – Wryston Brell of Hi-Line
4th Place – Aiden Shutts of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
Caleb Bivainis (Amherst) 24-12, Fr. over Dominic Kyle (Overton) 20-14, So. (Fall 3:12)
3rd Place Match
Wryston Brell (Hi-Line) 11-11, Fr. over Aiden Shutts (Hi-Line) 16-20, Fr. (M. For.)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Ian Hughes of Amherst
3rd Place – David Lewis of Ansley/Litchfield
4th Place – Broden Dean of Hi-Line
Round 1
Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:28)
Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. (Fall 1:36)
Round 2
Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:04 (17-2))
Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:04)
Round 3
Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3, Sr. over Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13, So. (Dec 4-2)
David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20, Sr. over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3, So. (Fall 5:18)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – John Kenney of Loomis/Bertrand
2nd Place – Reagen Gallaway of Amherst
3rd Place – erik rojas of Elm Creek
4th Place – Dillon Stark of Ansley/Litchfield
1st Place Match
John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 34-8, Sr. over Reagen Gallaway (Amherst) 16-2, So. (Fall 2:21)
3rd Place Match
erik rojas (Elm Creek) 13-23, Jr. over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25, Fr. (Fall 3:44)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton
2nd Place – Quinn Bertrand of Axtell
3rd Place – Clay Bohr of Loomis/Bertrand
4th Place – Creyton Cumpston of Amherst
1st Place Match
Cinch Kiger (Overton) 31-15, Jr. over Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 26-15, Jr. (MD 13-5)
3rd Place Match
Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 19-23, Fr. over Creyton Cumpston (Amherst) 19-23, So. (Fall 3:34)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Christian Wick of Amherst
3rd Place – Taaron Lavicky of Axtell
4th Place – Gabe Bojorquez of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 31-6, Sr. over Christian Wick (Amherst) 24-15, So. (TF-1.5 3:54 (20-4))
3rd Place Match
Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 29-15, Fr. over Gabe Bojorquez (Loomis/Bertrand) 10-15, Fr. (MD 12-1)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joseph French of Axtell
2nd Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst
3rd Place – travis quintana of Elm Creek
4th Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox Hildreth
1st Place Match
Joseph French (Axtell) 20-11, Sr. over Jakob Graham (Amherst) 19-19, Jr. (Fall 2:58)
3rd Place Match
travis quintana (Elm Creek) 16-6, Sr. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox Hildreth) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 4:01)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
2nd Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
3rd Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Hi-Line
4th Place – Max Serrano of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 33-8, Jr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 21-15, Jr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 11-20, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
2nd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
3rd Place – Luke Palmer of Amherst
4th Place – Ashton Nichols of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
1st Place Match
Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 25-0, Sr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match
Luke Palmer (Amherst) 8-16, So. over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19, Jr. (Fall 2:01)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield
2nd Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
3rd Place – Brody Bogard of Amherst
Round 1
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. (Dec 10-6)
Round 2
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13, So. (Fall 1:29)
Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield
2nd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst
3rd Place – Ashton Hawkins of Axtell
4th Place – Kaden Stunkel of Ansley/Litchfield
Round 1
Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. (Fall 0:23)
Round 2
Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. (Fall 2:18)
Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
Round 3
Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11, Sr. (MD 10-2)
Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19, So. over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst
2nd Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
3rd Place – Grant Hawkins of Pleasanton
4th Place – Robert Richmond of Wilcox Hildreth
1st Place Match
Drew Bogard (Amherst) 22-6, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 17-16, Jr. over Robert Richmond (Wilcox Hildreth) 5-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
2nd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst
3rd Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
4th Place – Carsen Reiners of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 22-12, Jr. over Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 18-9, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match
Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15, Jr. over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 2-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))