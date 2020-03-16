Fonner Park live horse racing canceled

The Grand Island mayor’s office is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the coronavirus. A public health emergency has been declared in the United States, and guidance from public health official suggests that one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of this disease is to limit exposure, particularly to persons at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus illness.

In order to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus the Mayor finds that live horse racing at Fonner Park should be closed until further notice.

It is THEREFORE ORDERED, that live horse racing at Fonner Park is closed until furthernotice.