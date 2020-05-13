Former Husker Headed East

Nebraska backup Noah Vedral committed to Rutgers today (Wednesday) becoming the third different quarterback on the Scarlet Knight’s roster with Big Ten starting experience. Vedral is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. The native of Wahoo started two conference games for the Huskers last season. He joins a loaded roster that includes incumbents Artur Sitkowski (nine career Big Ten starts) and Johnny Langan (8), as well as redshirt freshman Cole Snyder, true freshman Evan Simon and Baylor transfer Peyton Powell. Vedral originally started his career at Central Florida and then followed head coach Scott Frost to Lincoln.