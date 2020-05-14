Former Husker Headed To Vegas

Former Husker cornerback Prince Amukamara has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports. Amukamara was a free agent after being released by the Bears in February. He started 15 games for the Bears last season as he picked up 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble. Next season will be his 10th in the NFL since the New York Giants drafted him in the first round in 2011.