Former Husker wins title in Spain

BY Huskers.com | July 1, 2020
Lincoln – Former Husker Shavon Shields helped his team to its first Spanish ACB title in a decade with a 69-67 win over Barcalona Tuesday night. Shields finished with nine points and four rebounds in the final as he averaged 10.7 points on 45 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game during the seven games of the series. He enjoyed a decorated career at Nebraska, totaling 1,630 points while making a pair of All-Big Ten teams. As a senior, Shields was a second-team All-Big Ten pick, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 2016.

