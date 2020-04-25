class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457603 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Former Loper Headed To Atlanta | KRVN Radio

Former Loper Headed To Atlanta

BY Austin Jacobsen/Jayson Jorgensen | April 25, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Former Loper Headed To Atlanta
Former Loper Gets Chance With Atlanta-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports

Atlanta-Former UNK Defensive End, Hinwa Alliue will get his shot at the NFL dream as the Atlanta Falcons have signed him as an undrafted free agent. Alliue helped turn around the UNK program the last three seasons. He was named All-MIAA three times and helped UNK to a winning record this past season and a bowl victroy. The 6’5 290 pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland finished his Loper career with 160 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments