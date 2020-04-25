class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457578 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Former Loper Signs With Falcons | KRVN Radio

Former Loper Signs With Falcons

BY Austin Jacobsen/Jayson Jorgensen | April 25, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Former Loper Signs With Falcons
Former Loper Gets Chance With Atlanta-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports

Atlanta-Former UNK Defensive End Hinwa Allieu, will get his shot at the NFL dream as the Atlanta Falcons have signed him as an undrafted free agent. Alliue helped turn around the UNK program the last three seasons. He was named All-MIAA three times and helped UNK to a winning record this past season and a bowl victory. The 6’5 290 pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland finished his Loper career with 160 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments