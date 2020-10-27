class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493568 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

BY Four Corners Health Department | October 27, 2020
There have been 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 3 days (October 24-26):

  • Seward County had 43 new cases for a total of 517.
  • Butler County added 12 new cases for 271 total cases.
  • York County had 9 new cases for a total of 455.
  • Polk County had 2 new cases for 210 cases total.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,453.  There have been 509 new cases in the past 14 days; 225 of those occurred in the past 7 days.

Please join us for our County Community Briefings taking place via Zoom on Thursday, October 29.  These briefings provide important local COVID-19 updates, and you will hear from community leaders about how they are addressing issues during the pandemic.  The briefing schedule is York County (8:30 am), Polk County (10 am), Seward County (1 pm) and Butler County (2:30 pm).  Connection information can be found at www.fourcorners.ne.gov or by calling 402-362-2621.

