Fourth Quarter Dooms Swedes in Battle of Unbeatens

GOTHENBURG – In a game that was much closer than the scored indicated the undefeated, and highly thought of, Adams Central Patriots knocked off Gothenburg (3-1) 32-14 on Friday night.

It appeared to be a “new school verses old school” sort of game. The new spread offense of Adams Central verses the old school gritty offense of the Swedes. Both team would flip the script during the game at times. The Patriots got on the board first in the first quarter with a 45 yard pass from Evan Johnson to Micah Gengenbach in the waning moments of the first stanza to go up 6-0.

After a Patriot fumble, Gothenburg went to the air. Maguire Bartlett hit a wide open Brody Stienike on a 50 yard strike to the 5-yard line. On the next play, Bartlett scampered in from there. With the extra point, the Swedes led 7-6. Adams Central answered, late in the first half as Johnson hit Gage Conant, the extra point again failed, the score was 12-7 at half.

An adjustment here, a tweak there.

The “ground and pound” Gothenburg offense was on display in the third quarter. The Swedes went on a seven minute 72 year drive that culminated in a 1-yard plunge by Bartlett and give the lead back to the Swedes 14-12.

Gothenburg still held that lead even after a blocked punt gave the Patriots great field position, however a missed 36 yard field goal went wide right set Gothenburg up with the ball, the lead and 10 minutes left.

After two incomplete passes, one a half back option pass, Gothenburg face 4th down and 8. The Swedes rolled the dice and punter Mark Ackerman took off on a fake punt around the left side and came up a couple yards short.

Next, Adams Central got the ball and the short field and this time took advantage as Conant got loose for his longest run of the day, 21 yards to pay dirt. Contant finished with 148 yards on 24 carries on a departure from the script of a spread offense. At that point, Adams Central lead 18-14 and with 7:55 left and never looked back. The Swedes offense couldn’t mount a drive and the Patriots added two late score to salt the game away.

Bartlett 135 yards rushing and 70 yards passing on the night. Johnson ended with 219 yards passing. Adams Central is a good bet to finish the season undefeated now. Gothenburg falls to 3-1 with a good effort here tonight.