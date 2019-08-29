From 4-8 to Big Ten West Champions? – NE vs. South Alabama Preview – – – HuskerChat

Could Nebraska have a turn-around season and win the Big Ten West Championship? Some analysts think so.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers open their 130th season on Saturday by hosting the South Alabama Jaguars at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska enters the 2019 season with a No. 24 preseason ranking in the Associated Press poll, marking the Huskers’ first appearance in the preseason poll in five years. The Huskers are one of seven teams from the Big Ten Conference ranked in the AP preseason poll.

The Big Ten led all conferences with seven teams ranked in the preseason poll, and the seven ranked teams tied the conference record for the most teams appearing in the preseason AP top 25.

Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan break down the first game of the 2019 Nebraska Football season in this HuskerChat!

Kickoff for the 2019 season opener is set for 11 a.m. and the matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN, with radio coverage available on select stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association.

