Frost Pleased With Team Preparations For Colorado

Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska football team practiced for over two hours on Thursday inside the Hawks Championship Center in helmets only in preparation for Saturday’s game against Colorado.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at the conclusion and talked about the team’s improvement in practice since last week.

“This week’s a lot better,” Frost said. “Defense had a good week and offense was considerably better, leaps and bounds better. We tell the guys all the time that you don’t all of a sudden show up on Saturday and play well. They have to earn that and practice how they play. I’ll feel a lot better about things if we play the way we practiced this week.”

Frost went on to talk about what to expect from the Colorado players on Saturday, under first-year Head Coach Mel Tucker.

“It’s a lot of the same guys and we’re familiar with those guys, most of them from being here last year,” Frost said. “I was impressed with how well coordinated and organized they were [in their season opener] for being the first game under a new head coach. Watching their defense, they have quite a few veterans. Offensively, it helps when you have a senior quarterback coming in as a new coach, but you can tell they’ve done a good job. All of their track records as coaches would suggest that they’re going to get the guys up and going quick.”

Frost also commented on playing the first road game of the season.

“I just want focus,” Frost said. “I think we’ve practiced that way all week, so I think our team’s excited to play. They understand how big of a test this is. This is a tough place to play and has been for a long time. I’ve played there and coached there and understand the challenges. I think these guys are ready and anxious to play.”

Frost discussed his confidence in redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens .

“Cam actually played well,” Frost said. “I thought he blocked well. On those snaps in the game, one killed the drive for sure when we snapped it over the quarterback’s head. When you’re asking the quarterback to catch a ball and read coverage or make a read in the run game and he’s looking up and jumping to catch a ball and not even on the ground, it disrupts a lot of things for us. It’s been a lot better this week. We still have to see it in a game, but I have a ton of faith in Cam. He’s not only a great athlete, he’s got a little nasty in him. He’s a Nebraska kid that’s as tough as most of the guys on the team and he plays that way.

The Huskers will finish preparations for Colorado with a light practice on Friday. Nebraska will face off against the Buffaloes on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. (CT) in Boulder with television coverage provided by FOX.