Frustrated Huskers holding up in ‘broken, messed up year’

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says his team is holding up emotionally even though it has played just one game during the pandemic-shortened Big Ten season.

The Cornhuskers play at Northwestern on Saturday after having their game against Wisconsin canceled and a tentatively scheduled replacement game against Chattanooga rejected by the Big Ten.

Frost said his players have a chip on their shoulders because they want to be on the field and feel as if they haven’t accomplished what they wanted.

Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline are back for episode three of HuskerChat

Nebraska travels to Northwestern on Saturday in a Big Ten West matchup. Game time at Northwestern’s Ryan Field is set for 11 a.m. CT with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Northwestern enters the game with a 2-0 record following a 21-20 victory at Iowa on Saturday. The Wildcats fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter but rallied to close the deficit to 20-14 at halftime, and scored a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for the only points of the second half.

Scott Frost Press Conference | Huskers prepare for Northwestern Wildcats | November 5, 2020

Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team has played stout defense through two games, allowing just 23 total points and 250.0 yards per game in wins over Iowa and Maryland. The Wildcats have been particularly strong against the run, allowing just 70.5 yards rushing per game. Northwestern has also forced seven turnovers in two games. Offensively, Northwestern has run the ball effectively, averaging 234.0 yards per game.

Nebraska and Northwestern have a history of closely contested games in the series. Overall, since joining the Big Ten Nebraska has won five of nine matchups with Northwestern, including a 3-1 record at Ryan Field.

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander | Press Conference | Nebraska vs Northwestern