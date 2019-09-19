class="post-template-default single single-post postid-408956 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite Results | KRVN Radio

Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 19, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite Results

The Gothenburg Girls Golf invite took place at Wildhorse on Thursday. Harlie Hilderbrand of Ogallala won it with a 73, Baylee Steele of North Platte was second with a 74. North Platte won the team title by shooting a 322, Scottbluff was second while Broken Bow was 4th and Cambridge finished 5th.  Click below for all of the results.

Gothenburg Girls Invite 2019 Leaderboard

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments