Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite Results

The Gothenburg Girls Golf invite took place at Wildhorse on Thursday. Harlie Hilderbrand of Ogallala won it with a 73, Baylee Steele of North Platte was second with a 74. North Platte won the team title by shooting a 322, Scottbluff was second while Broken Bow was 4th and Cambridge finished 5th. Click below for all of the results.

Gothenburg Girls Invite 2019 Leaderboard