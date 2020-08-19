Gothenburg Sports Activities Will Require Masks

Gothenburg is the latest area school to announce that masks and social distancing will be in effect at home athletic contests this year. Masks and face coverings over the mouth and nose at all times will be required at all times. Fans are also asked to social distance as much as possible. Only fans who are members of the same family should set within six feet of each other. The home and visitor stands will be taped off every other row and the bleachers will not be available at softball games.