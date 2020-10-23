Gothenburg Wins Fifth In A Row

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Swedes with stood a tough test from a fired up Holdrege Duster football team, to win 38-20 on Friday night, on the way won their fifth game in a row, prior to another playoff appearance.

Bronson Long started off the scoring with an impressive 49 yard field goal. Then Wes Geiken scored his first of two touchdowns to put the Swedes up 9-0. However, the Dusters would not go quietly into this cold night.

Sam Holt scored on a 14 yard run to make it a 9-7 game. Then on their next drive Jackson Hinrichs hit Dashton Edgren to take the lead 13-9. It would be short lived as Gothenburg answered with a 6 yard run by Geiken to take a 17-13 win into halftime.

Abe Mendez opened up the scoring for the Swedes in the second half. The Dusters weren’t done just yet. A 24 yard pass to Edgren, from Hinrichs got Holdrege to within four points again in the fourth. The Swedes answered with a 28 yard run by Owen Geiken. A fumble on the ensuing kickoff put Gothenburg up to stay.

Owen Geiken finished with 125 yards on 13 carries to lead the way for Gothenburg.