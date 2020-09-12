GPAC announces football schedule change

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) is announcing the following football game changes in order to get games rescheduled this fall season.

The following changes will occur to the 2020 GPAC Football Schedule:

Doane at Jamestown will be moved from October 10 to November 21

The Jamestown at Dordt game scheduled for September 19 will now be played on October 10 in Sioux Center.

Dordt at Briar Cliff will be moved from November 7 to November 21

The Jamestown at Briar Cliff game scheduled for September 12 will now be played on November 7 in Sioux City.

With the NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) being played in the spring, the GPAC has an extra date in November to work with (Nov. 21) and the regular season will be extended by one week.

“I appreciate the willingness of our league to work together to keep our schedule in tact for the 2020 season,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “Everyone is being very adaptable and understanding as we navigate this season.”