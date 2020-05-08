Haines & Sutton Awarded Big Honors

The Lexington HS Activities Department has awarded the Kenneth Mingus Award (male student-athlete) and the Lloyd Ramsey Award (female student-athlete) to Dakota Haines and Madison Sutton. The Awards are given to a Minuteman and Minutemaid who demonstrate academic excellence, athletic aptitude and strong citizenship. He or she must have a 2.5 GPA or higher, must participate in three sports during their senior year, and must display behavior on and off the playing field that makes LHS proud. All Varsity Head Coaches have one vote per award.

Haines, was a two year starter in football, wrestling and track. His Coaches have commended him for being one of the “toughest” kids that they’ve coached. He also excels in technical work with his hands… crafting outstanding results in welding, woods, construction and agriculture. Sutton, was a four year starter in Softball and Track and a three year starter in Basketball. Sutton is known by her teammates and coaches as leading by example. She worked hard in the classroom, evidenced by the fact that she finished 2nd in a class of 229 students.

Each of these distinguished student-athletes will receive a plaque commemorating their great honor, as well has have their picture hang near the entrance of our Main Gym during the 2020-21 School year.