Hammons tabbed GPAC Defensive Player of the Week

SEWARD, Neb. – Another dominant defensive effort resulted in a conference award for the Concordia University Football team. Senior defensive end Chase Hammons has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the first career GPAC weekly honor for Hammons. He joins Jonah Weyand (Sept. 21) as the second Bulldog to pick up weekly recognition in 2020.

A native of Columbus, Neb., Hammons has starred as the team’s most effective pass rusher. He recorded a pair of sacks, three tackles and a quarterback hurry in last week’s 23-3 victory over Jamestown. Both of his sacks were quickly followed by Jimmie punts. As a unit, the Concordia defense held the Jimmies to 265 total yards and 15 first downs while keeping them out of the end zone. Hammons and the Bulldog pass rush racked up seven sacks for the game.

Hammons is the current GPAC and NAIA national leader with five sacks this season. The Concordia defense also tops the country with 17 sacks in 2020. Defensive Coordinator Corby Osten’s unit also ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (11.8) and 10th in the NAIA in total defense (253.3).

The Bulldogs (4-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line on Saturday when they travel to Dakota Wesleyan (1-3) for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff in Mitchell, S.D.