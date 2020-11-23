Harper not returning as head football coach at Hastings College

HASTINGS – Hastings College has determined that a change is needed in the leadership of the Bronco football program. After 15 years on staff, including the last decade at the helm, Tony Harper will no longer serve as head football coach.

Hastings College will begin the process of searching for a new head coach and will move forward quickly with the right candidate in order to support the current team and maximize the recruiting of outstanding student athletes.

Harper served as head coach for the past 10 seasons, posting a record of 44-58 overall and 30-58 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Prior to being named head coach, Harper spent five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Broncos. He previously served as head football coach at Dakota Wesleyan from 2002 to 2004, where he posted a 9-23 record.

“Coach Harper’s leadership taught many about passion, commitment, discipline and a positive professional attitude,” said Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy. “Ultimately, this decision comes down to success on the field. Hastings College is proud of our Bronco football program but the team is not achieving the level of success on the field that is expected given the resources available. I greatly appreciate the efforts coach Harper made as a leader for the Broncos, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”