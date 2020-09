Harvest Festival Volleyball Results

The Gothenburg Harvest Festival Volleyball wrapped up on Saturday. St. Paul (Team Champion) and Aurora (Team Runner-Up).

York defeated Minden 25-22, 25-15

St. Paul defeated Aurora 25-18, 25-18

Kearney Catholic defeated Gothenburg 25-16, 25-19

Ogallala defeated Chadron 25-20, 22-25, 25-16

St. Paul defeated Ogallala 25-15, 25-17

Chadron defeated Minden 25-13, 25-18

Aurora defeated Gothenburg 25-16, 25-20

Kearney Catholic defeated York 25-22, 25-18

Ogallala defeated York 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Aurora defeated Chadron 25-22, 16-25, 25-23

Gothenburg defeated Minden. 25-14, 25-11

St. Paul defeated Kearney Catholic 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overall Team Records:

East:

St. Paul 6-0

Aurora 5-1

York 3-3

Minden 0-6

West:

Kearney Catholic 4-2

Ogallala 3-3

Chadron 2-4

Gothenburg 1-5

East vs. West:

East 9

West 7