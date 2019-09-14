Hastings College Now 2-0

HASTINGS, NE – The Hastings College Bronco football team was able to come away with victory number two after a 38-21 win over University of Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos (2-0, 1-0) won the coin toss and elected to defer to the Jimmies. The Jimmies (0-3, 0-1) started the game with the ball, but after a 7-play drive that eventually went backwards due to a chop block penalty resulted in an early punt. The Broncos start their first drive with a nice 6-yard pick up by Brett Simonsen (FR/Sutton, NE). Two incomplete passes force the Broncos to also punt the ball early on.

After the Broncos forced a 3-and-out, the Jimmies are forced to punt for the second time in their first two drives. The Broncos drive the ball 74-yards on 12 plays, as they are able to score off a 3-yard rush from Simonsen. A fumble off a punt from Jamestown almost turned the ball over for the Broncos. A recovery by Chris Rodriguez (SO/Houston, TX) and a Pass Interference call on the Jimmies defense allows the Broncos to drive the ball 67-yards and score off an Isaiah Jackson (SR/Compton, CA) to QB sneak into the end zone putting the Broncos up 14-0 with 10:27 left in the first half.

Jamestown University had no luck moving the ball on their next possession, going 3-and-out and forced to punt the ball back to the Broncos. A nice 46-yard return by Patten sets up the Broncos on Jamestown’s own 47-yard line. Two big 15-yard plays, first a run by Jesse Ulrich (FR/Ord, NE) and then a pass from Jackson to Keiotey Stenhouse (SR/Pacoima, CA) helps set up a 1-yard Touchdown rush by Ulrich to put the Broncos up 21-0 with just under 6 minutes left in the half.

The Broncos were able to recover a fumble on the kick off takeover on the 39-yard line. After a Personal Foul penalty on the Jimmies, the Broncos set up 1st and 10 on the Jimmies 24-yard line. Just two plays later and Jackson throws a pick at the 12-yard line looking for Stenhouse. The Jimmies use the momentum that’s on their side and drive the ball 83 yards and capitalize on a wide open 21-yard touchdown pass by Jamestown with only :36 left in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Broncos were able to keep putting scores on the board. After another Pass Interference on the Jimmies and a Jackson to Stenhouse 23-yard pass helps set up a Jason Bachle (FR/Grand Island, NE) 32-yard Field Goal.

The Broncos allow another big return on the kickoff allowing Jamestown to the 48-yard line, were the very next play the Jimmies are able to connect on 52-yard touchdown pass to bring the Jimmies down 10, 24-14 with 10:48 left in the 3rd quarter.

No luck on the following drive for the Broncos, as they are forced to punt back to the Jimmies after four plays. A great punt from Ryan Hunter (FR/Aurora, NE), pins the Jimmies on their own 13-yard line. Penalties hurt the Broncos on this drive as they picked up three 15-yard penalties, two pass interference, and a facemask helps Jamestown to be able to score off a 6-yard touchdown to make it 24-21.

Neither team could get anywhere offensively on the next four drives. Those four drives resulted in an interception thrown by Jackson, back-to-back punts, and another interception thrown by Jamestown. After the interception by the Jimmies, the Broncos go 3-and-out and force Bachle to nail a 43-yard field goal to make it 27-21.

As the Broncos look to milk the clock, they are able to put together a 12 play, 55-yard drive to set up Bachle to hit his third field on the day, this one a 38-yarder to make it 30-21.

The following drive by the Jimmies was composed of a -4-yard pass that was blown up by Tydus Clay (SO/Conroe, TX) and Tyler Kennedy (SR/Chandler, AZ), and incomplete pass, and a fumble that was forced and recovered by Keyuntea Kinney (JR/Marietta, TX) at the Jimmies 12-yard line

Took the Broncos three plays to punch the ball in as Ulrich runs it in to extend the lead to 36-21. A two-point conversion pass from Jackson to Anthony Martinez (SR/Oceanside, CA) is good to push the lead to 38-21.

Hastings as a team, dominated all sides of the ball. The Broncos had 25 first downs compared to Jamestown’s 16. The Broncos also outgained Jamestown in total yards (350-226), passing yards (201-174), and rushing yards (149-52).

Jackson, Simonsen, Ulrich, and Stenhouse all lead the Broncos on offense. Jackson went 15-for-30 on pass attempts with two interceptions, 201 passing yards, and a rushing touchdown. Simonsen had 90 rushing yards, and a touchdown. Ulrich had 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Stenhouse had 127 receiving yards.

The Broncos will be back in action next weekend as they take on Concordia University on September 21st. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST.