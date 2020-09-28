Hastings College Suspends All Athletic Events Through Oct. 4

HASTINGS- Hastings College, due to an uptick in potential cases and students in quarantine, has made the decision that all athletic events have been suspended through Oct. 4. This includes the following events:

Wed 30 5:30 PM Women’s Soccer @ Morningside College Wed 30 6:00 PM JV Volleyball @ College of Saint Mary Wed 30 7:30 PM Volleyball @ College of Saint Mary Wed 30 8:00 PM Men’s Soccer @ Morningside College OCT Sat 3 Football @ Morningside College Sat 3 1:00 PM Women’s Soccer vs. Briar Cliff University Sat 3 3:30 PM Men’s Soccer vs. Briar Cliff University Sat 3 7:00 PM Volleyball vs. Kansas Wesleyan University

To ensure we continue to slow the spread of the virus and focus on the safety, health, and learning environment of our students and employees, we are taking the following steps. These steps will take effect today at 4 p.m. and be in place until Sunday (10/4) morning at 9 a.m. On Friday (10/2) at 3 p.m. we will update the campus. Depending on the data and test results we receive this week, we may hold to the Sunday, 9 a.m. timeline and return to in-person classes on Monday, or we may need to extend our timeline further.

While our current number of positive cases remains low – 6, we have seen an increase in the numbers of students isolating – 38 (confirmed case or awaiting test results) and in quarantine – 22 (from exposure). As we monitor and follow our Covid plan, this increase in potential cases has us moving from ORANGE to PINK in our Phase Guideline Matrix.

What does moving to PINK mean:

Courses will be delivered remotely. Limited personal contact for instructional needs. Students should look for Canvas announcements for direction from faculty regarding class specifics including for any studio or lab course, which may meet in small groups.

Athletic practices, games and weight training will be suspended.

Density will be reduced in the dining hall. Additional take out will be available. Students should eat alone or with a roommate. The cafeteria, concourse, rooms A, B and C and outside patios remain available.

Campus buildings remain open for students and employees. All campus buildings will be closed to outside visitors and guests.

Student workers should work with their supervisor regarding the potential for remote work. Fresh Ideas student workers will still work in-person.

If students choose to go home for any reason during our time in the PINK level, they will not be allowed back on campus until we go back to the ORANGE level.

Please refer to the PINK level in the Guideline Matrix for further guidance.

There will be a meeting on Friday Oct. 2 with the Hastings College COVID-19 task force and we hope to have an update around 3:00 pm on how we will be moving forward.

