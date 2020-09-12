Hastings College wins Season Opener

Hastings, NE – The Hastings College football team came out with something to prove on Saturday dealing a dominant 45-7 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Lloyd Wilson Field.

It was one of those picture perfect days with the crowd excited to see live college football again and Tyree Nesmith (SR/Baltimore, MD) who missed all of last season with an injury showed just how valuable he is rushing for 108 yards on 24 carries and scoring a career high four touchdowns. Just one shy of the school and conference record. The school record is five scored by Travis Soucie back in 1999 against Bethany in the opening round of the playoffs.

Defensively, Tydus Clay (JR/Conroe, TX) led the way with eight total tackles while Paxton Terry (SO/McCook, NE) and Tyler Pawloski (SO/Pleasanton, NE) each finished with seven. Keyuntea Kinney (SR/Marietta, TX) finished with six total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Hastings is now 1-0 (1-0) on the year and will be back in action Saturday Sept. 19 hitting the road to take on Concordia with kick-off set for 6:00 p.m. in Seward, NE.