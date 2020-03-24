Hastings High boys basketball coach Lance Creech steps down

HASTINGS- Following a 2019-2020 season to remember for the Hastings High boys basketball team, head coach Lance Creech has stepped down after seven years with the program. Creech says he will focus on being as he put it, being “dad” now. His son Connor will be attending Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff to play basketball next year.

This past season the Hastings Tigers went 21-4 and appeared at the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament for the first time in 16 years. Their season came to an end in the first round as they fell Roncalli, the eventual Class B runner-up, 60-58 in overtime. Creech coached at Hastings College for 11 years in addition to being at Hastings High and compiled a career coaching record of 270-288.