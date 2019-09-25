class="post-template-default single single-post postid-410074 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Hastings High School Softball Coach Stepping Down

BY Evan Jones | September 25, 2019
HASTINGS- 14-year Head Coach Paul Theoharris has resigned from his position with the Hastings Tiger Softball team. Theoharris will continue his position as a social studies teacher in the high school. A new coach has been named, Ashley Speak, who has been an assistant to the program. The Tigers are 20-4 on the season. Theoharris led the program to six state softball appearances.

