(Audio) Haymaker Football Returns Experience

COZAD – Coach Brian Cargill begins his eighth year at the reigns in Cozad and he is welcomed back by nine returning starters on defense and six on offense. By all comparisons, a good way to start an uncertain 2020 season.

“Our top 11-13 guys are very solid and we will have some young guys that will develop over time,” Cargill said. One of the starters back is Nolan Wetovick. The dual threat quarterback rushed for 541 yards and passed for 455 while accounting for 13 touchdowns and 996 yards. He will be handing it off to speedy Jacob Weatherly (419 yards) and be looking to pass it to Jacob Engel. An experienced offensive line with Gunnar Armagost, Aidyn Garretson and Jaiden Nelsen will plow the road for the skill players.

Weatherly is the returning tackler from last year with 75 also look for a good season from Kaleb Pohl who had 46 tackles last year.

They will open up the season on the road in a rivalry game against Gothenburg. They will end the regular season matchup that could decide the district title as they travel to Kearney to take Starts. Sandwiched in there is a September 18 battle with perennial power, Adams Central.