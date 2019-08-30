(Audio) Haymakers Hold Off Gothenburg

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404787 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Scott Foster | August 30, 2019
Cozad Defeats Gothenburg Photo Courtesy Dusty Coulter

GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Haymakers took an early lead with a two-run home run to right field by Taylor Chytka, in the second inning and held off a rally to win 8-4 win on Thursday night over Gothenburg. Reagon Aramgost went the distance for the Haymakers in the circle, only allowing one earned run in seven innings. Chytka went 3-4 scoring 3 runs, while Aramagost went 2-4 and scored twice. Bailey Coulter pitched the entire game for the Swedes giving up 12 hits on the evening. Avery Dunphy went 2-3 for Gothenburg while scoring 2 runs. The Swedes battled to a one-run 5-4 deficit going into the seventh inning. However, the Haymakers scored 3 insurance runs in to hold onto the win. With the win Cozad improves to 4-1, Gothenburg falls to 1-1.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
