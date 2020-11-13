Herrington Performs Well At Junior Nationals

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney redshirt sophomore heavyweight Lee Herrington placed first in the Greco-Roman 130kg bracket Friday afternoon at the 2020 Under 23 and UWW Junior Nationals in Omaha.

The meet, held this weekend at the CHI Health Center, allows participants to vie for spots in the 2021 senior and junior freestyle world team trials.

Herrington (Kearney H.S.) was in six-man bracket and placed first in style by winning 6-1, 9-0 and 2-0. He bested wrestlers from Grays Harbors (Wash.) College, Augsburg (Minn.) College, and Division I California Baptist. In the finals he bested Zach Schrader of CBU by a 2-0 margin. This allows Herrington to secure a bid to the 2021 Junior World Team Trials.

Last year at heavyweight for the Lopers Herrington posted a 14-10 mark. He won 17 times during his redshirt season of 2018-19 after winning back-to-back Class A state titles for the Bearcats.

UNK will have 10 individuals compete this weekend in the freestyle portion of the tournament.