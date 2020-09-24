class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487108 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Hi-Line to honor longtime coach

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 24, 2020
Longtime Eustis Farnam track and cross country coach Elroy Pierce will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Hi-Line football game with Bertrand. Pierce spent 50 years in coaching with 47 years at Eustis, coaching multiple sports. His track teams enjoyed the most success. Eustis-Farnam girls won three Class D girls track titles and finished second four times between 1988 and 1994. Pierce was selected to join the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame this past spring.

