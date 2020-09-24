Hi-Line to honor longtime coach

Longtime Eustis Farnam track and cross country coach Elroy Pierce will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Hi-Line football game with Bertrand. Pierce spent 50 years in coaching with 47 years at Eustis, coaching multiple sports. His track teams enjoyed the most success. Eustis-Farnam girls won three Class D girls track titles and finished second four times between 1988 and 1994. Pierce was selected to join the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame this past spring.