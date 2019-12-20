High School Basketball Scores

^Thursday’s Scores<
^By The Associated Press=
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Arapahoe 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Arcadia-Loup City 64, Amherst 46
Axtell 51, Ansley-Litchfield 45
Bishop Neumann 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 27
Brady 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 66
Cozad 69, Cambridge 51
Crofton 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 56
Elm Creek 64, Minden 51
Emerson-Hubbard 50, Winside 36
Exeter/Milligan 54, Nebraska Lutheran 45
Gibbon 39, Ravenna 38
Hitchcock County 65, Medicine Valley 17
Homer 58, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Summerland 7
Hyannis 43, Crawford 28
Logan View 69, Tekamah-Herman 43
North Platte St. Patrick’s 72, Gothenburg 49
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 44
Omaha Christian Academy 70, Cedar Bluffs 24
Omaha Westside 64, Gretna 41
Osceola 52, Dorchester 33
Palmyra 56, Weeping Water 37
Paxton 72, South Platte 48
Perkins County 67, Garden County 63
Randolph 45, Bloomfield 36
Riverside 48, CWC 36
Sutherland 53, Wallace 46
Tri County 53, Johnson-Brock 44
Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)
Makosica Bracket(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Crow Creek, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61
Red Cloud 58, Todd County, S.D. 48
Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)
Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)
Lower Brule, S.D. 83, Santee 33
Lusk Jamboree(equals)
Lusk, Wyo. 71, Sioux County 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Arcadia-Loup City 47, Amherst 25
Axtell 38, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Bloomfield 49, Randolph 21
CWC 75, Riverside 11
Cambridge 42, Cozad 27
Crawford 67, Hyannis 31
Crofton 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 20
Dorchester 50, Osceola 20
Exeter/Milligan 62, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Garden County 47, Perkins County 30
Gibbon 43, Ravenna 42
Gothenburg 53, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43
Guardian Angels 68, Winnebago 40
Hitchcock County 62, Medicine Valley 26
Homer 67, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 63
Johnson-Brock 66, Tri County 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 76, Brady 30
Minden 54, Elm Creek 44
Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34
Norris 61, Bishop Neumann 42
Oakland-Craig 54, Wisner-Pilger 18
Ponca 53, Vermillion, S.D. 44
South Platte 54, Paxton 13
South Sioux City 64, Omaha Mercy 44
Summerland 60, Humphrey St. Francis 54
Tekamah-Herman 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Wallace 36, Sutherland 32
Weeping Water 64, Palmyra 18
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Arapahoe 22
Cougar Classic Tournament(equals)
Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Blair 40
Platteview 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 37
Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)
Makosica Bracket(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Red Cloud 51, Custer, S.D. 16
Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)
Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)
Lower Brule, S.D. 68, Santee 51
Omaha Nation 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 46
Lusk Jamboree(equals)
Lusk, Wyo. 42, Sioux County 31
Nike Tournament(equals)
Dan Wiley(equals)
Christian, Calif. 60, Omaha Westside 58
Kirk Pointer(equals)
Omaha Northwest 83, Tempe, Ariz. 32
Mike Desper(equals)
Fremont 72, Chandler, Ariz. 56
