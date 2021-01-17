High School Wrestling Results 1-16

Schuyler Invite
Team Scores
1 Bennington 236.5
2 Blair 191.0
3 Columbus Lakeview 161.0
4 Scottsbluff 156.5
5 Lexington 109.0
6 Wayne 103.5
7 Schuyler 91.0
8 Norris 83.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jesse Loges of Blair
2nd Place – Cadyn Coyle of Bennington
3rd Place – Joey Canseco of Scottsbluff
4th Place – Lazaro Adame of Lexington
5th Place – Noah Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Benjamin Stanley of Norris
1st Place Match
Jesse Loges (Blair) 31-4, So. over Cadyn Coyle (Bennington) 19-3, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 22-4, Fr. over Lazaro Adame (Lexington) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match
Noah Wyatt (Columbus Lakeview) 7-11, So. over Benjamin Stanley (Norris) 18-18, Fr. (MD 8-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
3rd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Luke Frost of Blair
5th Place – Javen Castro of Scottsbluff
6th Place – Trey Svatora of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 18-1, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 24-2, So. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-6, So. over Luke Frost (Blair) 28-10, So. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Javen Castro (Scottsbluff) 4-2, Fr. over Trey Svatora (Schuyler) 11-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview
2nd Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
3rd Place – Connor Ritonya of Bennington
4th Place – Brayan Romero of Schuyler
5th Place – Garrett Schultz of Wayne
6th Place – Mitchell Jacobs of Norris
1st Place Match
Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 20-2, Jr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Connor Ritonya (Bennington) 17-6, So. over Brayan Romero (Schuyler) 17-8, So. (MD 14-3)
5th Place Match
Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 13-6, Fr. over Mitchell Jacobs (Norris) 15-19, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Braxton Peacher of Bennington
3rd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
4th Place – Ashton Munsell of Wayne
5th Place – Chase Eggleston of Norris
6th Place – Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 19-1, Sr. over Braxton Peacher (Bennington) 14-7, Fr. (MD 19-7)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 17-11, Sr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 10-5, So. (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match
Chase Eggleston (Norris) 22-15, Jr. over Jesus Hernandez (Schuyler) 8-7, Fr. (Fall 2:52)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – AJ Parrish of Bennington
2nd Place – Reece Jaqua of Wayne
3rd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Caden Eggleston of Norris
5th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington
6th Place – Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff
1st Place Match
AJ Parrish (Bennington) 19-2, So. over Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 17-1, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
3rd Place Match
Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 19-4, Sr. over Caden Eggleston (Norris) 22-12, So. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Angel Vega (Lexington) 12-12, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 14-11, So. (Dec 10-8)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
2nd Place – Hunter Anderson of Bennington
3rd Place – Landen Johnson of Lexington
4th Place – Aidan Adams of Norris
5th Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler
6th Place – Eli Barner of Wayne
1st Place Match
Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 20-3, Sr. over Hunter Anderson (Bennington) 13-8, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
Landen Johnson (Lexington) 13-13, So. over Aidan Adams (Norris) 18-18, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 18-8, Sr. over Eli Barner (Wayne) 12-12, So. (Dec 6-5)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Charlie Powers of Blair
2nd Place – Mychaia Moss of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Jonathon Gonzalez of Schuyler
4th Place – Walker Behnken of Bennington
5th Place – Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Cooper Bice of Norris
1st Place Match
Charlie Powers (Blair) 35-2, Jr. over Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) 7-4, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Jonathon Gonzalez (Schuyler) 21-4, Sr. over Walker Behnken (Bennington) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 2:05)
5th Place Match
Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 7-7, Jr. over Cooper Bice (Norris) 11-14, So. (MD 11-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Yoan Camejo of Blair
2nd Place – Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington
4th Place – Connor Brecht of Bennington
5th Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler
6th Place – Brock Mahoney of Columbus Lakeview
1st Place Match
Yoan Camejo (Blair) 30-3, So. over Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 12-8)
3rd Place Match
Rene Corado (Lexington) 16-10, Sr. over Connor Brecht (Bennington) 16-8, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 21-5, So. over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Dylan Berg of Blair
3rd Place – Blane Boehmer of Bennington
4th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler
5th Place – Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Carlos Romero of Lexington
1st Place Match
Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) 16-8, So. over Dylan Berg (Blair) 22-11, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
Blane Boehmer (Bennington) 15-9, So. over Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 14-12, Jr. (Dec 13-6)
5th Place Match
Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 8-14, Fr. over Carlos Romero (Lexington) 8-17, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris
3rd Place – Joseph Wells of Bennington
4th Place – Juan Rodriguez of Columbus Lakeview
5th Place – Dane Larsen of Blair
6th Place – Chris Escobar of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 19-7, So. over Benjamin Schoenbeck (Norris) 16-13, So. (Fall 3:10)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Wells (Bennington) 11-10, Sr. over Juan Rodriguez (Columbus Lakeview) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
Dane Larsen (Blair) 17-19, So. over Chris Escobar (Schuyler) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Braden Hanson of Blair
2nd Place – Reid Korth of Wayne
3rd Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Sebastian Boyle of Scottsbluff
5th Place – Hunter Thompson of Bennington
6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
1st Place Match
Braden Hanson (Blair) 29-7, Sr. over Reid Korth (Wayne) 19-1, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 18-7, So. over Sebastian Boyle (Scottsbluff) 15-8, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Hunter Thompson (Bennington) 12-10, Jr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-21, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dexter Larsen of Blair
2nd Place – Luke MacDonald of Bennington
3rd Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington
5th Place – Dakota Spann of Wayne
6th Place – Gabriel Moyao of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Dexter Larsen (Blair) 35-0, Sr. over Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 19-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 14-7, Sr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 3:55)
5th Place Match
Dakota Spann (Wayne) 14-8, Jr. over Gabriel Moyao (Schuyler) 14-11, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Martin Carrillo of Wayne
2nd Place – Gabe Gaskill of Blair
3rd Place – Aiden DeVeney of Bennington
4th Place – Daniel Jerez of Schuyler
5th Place – Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Trenton Jenkins of Scottsbluff
1st Place Match
Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 14-4, So. over Gabe Gaskill (Blair) 12-14, Sr. (Fall 2:51)
3rd Place Match
Aiden DeVeney (Bennington) 8-7, Sr. over Daniel Jerez (Schuyler) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 0:37)
5th Place Match
Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) 5-16, Jr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff) 8-19, So. (Dec 5-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jake Stier of Bennington
2nd Place – Lance Hume of Blair
3rd Place – Dane Van Cleave of Norris
4th Place – Bo Armstrong of Wayne
5th Place – Bryan Romero of Schuyler
6th Place – Lyle Kudron of Columbus Lakeview
1st Place Match
Jake Stier (Bennington) 14-7, Jr. over Lance Hume (Blair) 20-10, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Dane Van Cleave (Norris) 23-11, Sr. over Bo Armstrong (Wayne) 5-9, So. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
Bryan Romero (Schuyler) 3-8, Jr. over Lyle Kudron (Columbus Lakeview) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:10)
Gothenburg Scramble Results
1st Place – Gering
2nd Place – Broken Bow
3rd Place – Waverly
4th Place – Minden
5th Place – Colby
6th Place – Sidney
7th Place – Adams Central
8th Place – Gothenburg
9th Place – Alliance
10th Place – Chadron
1st Place Match
Gering defeated Broken Bow 36-30.
3rd Place Match
Waverly defeated Minden 43-36.
5th Place Match
Colby defeated Sidney 42-30.
7th Place Match
Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 36-36.
9th Place Match
Alliance defeated Chadron 40-30.
Gibbon Invite
1 Boone Central 227.0
2 Ord 171.0
3 Fillmore Central 158.
4 Ravenna 149.0
5 Thayer Central 140.5
6 Mitchell 120.0
7 Grand Island 97.0
8 Wood River 96.0
9 Gibbon 75.5
10 Kearney Catholic 62.0
11 Southern Valley 53.0
12 Franklin 45.5
13 Hi-Line 21.0
14 Harvard
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central
2nd Place – Triston Wells of Thayer Central
3rd Place – Coben Colson of Grand Island
4th Place – Ace Hobbs of Mitchell
5th Place – Kyler Carraher of Franklin
6th Place – Garrett Wedemeyer of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 29-3, So. over Triston Wells (Thayer Central) 25-11, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Coben Colson (Grand Island) 4-5, Fr. over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 4:19)
5th Place Match
Kyler Carraher (Franklin) 7-14, Fr. over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 25-12, Fr. (Fall 4:08)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jose Escandon of Gibbon
2nd Place – Carson Wood of Boone Central
3rd Place – Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central
4th Place – Thomas (TC) Hughson of Mitchell
5th Place – Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central
6th Place – Lucas Royle of Grand Island
1st Place Match
Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 15-1, Jr. over Carson Wood (Boone Central) 20-5, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) 27-7, Jr. over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) 12-6, So. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 30-5, Jr. over Lucas Royle (Grand Island) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 4:33)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavin Dozler of Boone Central
2nd Place – Riley Waddington of Wood River
3rd Place – Dylan Gewecke of Fillmore Central
4th Place – Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic
5th Place – Cooper Casey of Thayer Central
6th Place – Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Gavin Dozler (Boone Central) 18-5, Jr. over Riley Waddington (Wood River) 31-4, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) 29-5, Fr. over Sam Luther (Kearney Catholic) 9-5, So. (Fall 3:45)
5th Place Match
Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 21-16, Sr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 28-6, Jr. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central
2nd Place – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central
3rd Place – Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central
4th Place – Cristian Cortez of Grand Island
5th Place – Jacob Van Matre of Kearney Catholic
6th Place – Carter Jasnoch of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 26-4, So. over Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 30-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Ted Hemmingsen (Boone Central) 15-11, So. over Cristian Cortez (Grand Island) 6-5, So. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
Jacob Van Matre (Kearney Catholic) 7-6, Fr. over Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 16-13, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dane Arrants of Grand Island
2nd Place – Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central
3rd Place – Brendan Boyce of Ord
4th Place – Hadley Markowski of Mitchell
5th Place – Chet Fisher of Southern Valley
6th Place – Caden Larsen of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Dane Arrants (Grand Island) 5-1, Fr. over Dillon Fushia (Fillmore Central) 15-9, Sr. (MD 12-0)
3rd Place Match
Brendan Boyce (Ord) 19-13, So. over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 11-9, Sr. (NC)
5th Place Match
Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 7-6, Sr. over Caden Larsen (Ravenna) 21-14, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
2nd Place – Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
3rd Place – Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central
4th Place – Hayden Kluthe of Ord
5th Place – Cole Broeker of Southern Valley
6th Place – Santiago Castillo of Mitchell
1st Place Match
Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 28-5, Jr. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 35-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Jaxon Schafer (Boone Central) 17-13, So. over Hayden Kluthe (Ord) 24-8, So. (Fall 4:58)
5th Place Match
Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) 10-6, So. over Santiago Castillo (Mitchell) 14-11, Fr. (SV-1 11-9)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
2nd Place – Samuel Grape of Boone Central
3rd Place – Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
4th Place – Andres Aguilar of Gibbon
5th Place – Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central
6th Place – Kadin Perez of Mitchell
1st Place Match
Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 33-5, Sr. over Samuel Grape (Boone Central) 16-13, So. (Fall 2:48)
3rd Place Match
Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 20-4, Sr. over Andres Aguilar (Gibbon) 16-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) 24-10, Jr. over Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 10-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River
3rd Place – Trevor Brown of Southern Valley
4th Place – William Karmann of Boone Central
5th Place – Justyce Hostetler of Grand Island
6th Place – Alex Wilbur of Franklin
1st Place Match
Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 18-2, Sr. over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 27-8, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 10-6, Jr. over William Karmann (Boone Central) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island) 2-6, Fr. over Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 12-12, Sr. (NC)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord
2nd Place – Ashton Schafer of Boone Central
3rd Place – Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
4th Place – Chance Yockey of Gibbon
5th Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Hi-Line
6th Place – Clay Gilg of Kearney Catholic
1st Place Match
Garret Kluthe (Ord) 18-2, Sr. over Ashton Schafer (Boone Central) 13-5, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 29-5, Sr. over Chance Yockey (Gibbon) 11-7, Jr. (Dec 11-8)
5th Place Match
Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 16-12, Jr. over Clay Gilg (Kearney Catholic) 5-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ryan Gabriel of Ord
2nd Place – Buchannen Tietjen of Thayer Central
3rd Place – Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central
4th Place – Cael Peters of Mitchell
5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place – Barett Haussermann of Franklin
6th Place – Owen Woodward of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 25-4, So. over Buchannen Tietjen (Thayer Central) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Stoner (Fillmore Central) 24-8, Sr. over Cael Peters (Mitchell) 15-8, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 17-9, Jr. over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 20-14, Jr. (DFF)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kelen Meyer of Ord
2nd Place – Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
3rd Place – Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central
4th Place – Richard Cleveland of Boone Central
5th Place – De Andre Brock of Grand Island
6th Place – Austin Worth of Mitchell
1st Place Match
Kelen Meyer (Ord) 25-3, Sr. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) 31-6, So. over Richard Cleveland (Boone Central) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
De Andre Brock (Grand Island) 4-8, So. over Austin Worth (Mitchell) 2-6, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Taylor Weber of Boone Central
2nd Place – Eli English of Wood River
3rd Place – Trey Warner of Ord
4th Place – Joseph Kahrs of Franklin
5th Place – Bryson Warner of Southern Valley
6th Place – Andrew Engle of Thayer Central
1st Place Match
Taylor Weber (Boone Central) 22-1, Sr. over Eli English (Wood River) 24-11, Sr. (DQ)
3rd Place Match
Trey Warner (Ord) 21-8, Jr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 11-8, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) 14-5, Jr. over Andrew Engle (Thayer Central) 20-10, Sr. (OTHR1)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nathan Coley of Mitchell
2nd Place – Alex Flessner of Ord
3rd Place – Camden Moser of Boone Central
4th Place – Tristen Ruzicka of Ravenna
5th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
6th Place – James Sucha of Kearney Catholic
1st Place Match
Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 17-1, Sr. over Alex Flessner (Ord) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Camden Moser (Boone Central) 8-4, Jr. over Tristen Ruzicka (Ravenna) 17-13, Sr. (Fall 2:02)
5th Place Match
Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 9-8, Jr. over James Sucha (Kearney Catholic) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:38)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bridger Rice of Ord
2nd Place – Connor Asche of Fillmore Central
3rd Place – Dakota Rose of Boone Central
4th Place – Jeremiah Coley of Mitchell
5th Place – Daniel Yepez of Gibbon
6th Place – Zachary Pittman of Grand Island
1st Place Match
Bridger Rice (Ord) 22-5, So. over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 19-3, Sr. (Fall 5:46)
3rd Place Match
Dakota Rose (Boone Central) 22-6, Jr. over Jeremiah Coley (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
Daniel Yepez (Gibbon) 12-7, Jr. over Zachary Pittman (Grand Island) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 1-0)