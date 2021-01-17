High School Wrestling Results 1-16

Schuyler Invite

Team Scores

1 Bennington 236.5

2 Blair 191.0

3 Columbus Lakeview 161.0

4 Scottsbluff 156.5

5 Lexington 109.0

6 Wayne 103.5

7 Schuyler 91.0

8 Norris 83.0

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jesse Loges of Blair

2nd Place – Cadyn Coyle of Bennington

3rd Place – Joey Canseco of Scottsbluff

4th Place – Lazaro Adame of Lexington

5th Place – Noah Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Benjamin Stanley of Norris

1st Place Match

Jesse Loges (Blair) 31-4, So. over Cadyn Coyle (Bennington) 19-3, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 22-4, Fr. over Lazaro Adame (Lexington) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

5th Place Match

Noah Wyatt (Columbus Lakeview) 7-11, So. over Benjamin Stanley (Norris) 18-18, Fr. (MD 8-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington

2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington

3rd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Luke Frost of Blair

5th Place – Javen Castro of Scottsbluff

6th Place – Trey Svatora of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 18-1, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 24-2, So. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-6, So. over Luke Frost (Blair) 28-10, So. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Javen Castro (Scottsbluff) 4-2, Fr. over Trey Svatora (Schuyler) 11-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview

2nd Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington

3rd Place – Connor Ritonya of Bennington

4th Place – Brayan Romero of Schuyler

5th Place – Garrett Schultz of Wayne

6th Place – Mitchell Jacobs of Norris

1st Place Match

Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 20-2, Jr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Connor Ritonya (Bennington) 17-6, So. over Brayan Romero (Schuyler) 17-8, So. (MD 14-3)

5th Place Match

Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 13-6, Fr. over Mitchell Jacobs (Norris) 15-19, Jr. (Fall 0:55)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Braxton Peacher of Bennington

3rd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington

4th Place – Ashton Munsell of Wayne

5th Place – Chase Eggleston of Norris

6th Place – Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 19-1, Sr. over Braxton Peacher (Bennington) 14-7, Fr. (MD 19-7)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 17-11, Sr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 10-5, So. (Dec 12-5)

5th Place Match

Chase Eggleston (Norris) 22-15, Jr. over Jesus Hernandez (Schuyler) 8-7, Fr. (Fall 2:52)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – AJ Parrish of Bennington

2nd Place – Reece Jaqua of Wayne

3rd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Caden Eggleston of Norris

5th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington

6th Place – Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff

1st Place Match

AJ Parrish (Bennington) 19-2, So. over Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 17-1, Sr. (Fall 4:20)

3rd Place Match

Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 19-4, Sr. over Caden Eggleston (Norris) 22-12, So. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Angel Vega (Lexington) 12-12, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 14-11, So. (Dec 10-8)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview

2nd Place – Hunter Anderson of Bennington

3rd Place – Landen Johnson of Lexington

4th Place – Aidan Adams of Norris

5th Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler

6th Place – Eli Barner of Wayne

1st Place Match

Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 20-3, Sr. over Hunter Anderson (Bennington) 13-8, Jr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

Landen Johnson (Lexington) 13-13, So. over Aidan Adams (Norris) 18-18, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 18-8, Sr. over Eli Barner (Wayne) 12-12, So. (Dec 6-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Charlie Powers of Blair

2nd Place – Mychaia Moss of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Jonathon Gonzalez of Schuyler

4th Place – Walker Behnken of Bennington

5th Place – Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Cooper Bice of Norris

1st Place Match

Charlie Powers (Blair) 35-2, Jr. over Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) 7-4, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Jonathon Gonzalez (Schuyler) 21-4, Sr. over Walker Behnken (Bennington) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 2:05)

5th Place Match

Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 7-7, Jr. over Cooper Bice (Norris) 11-14, So. (MD 11-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Yoan Camejo of Blair

2nd Place – Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington

4th Place – Connor Brecht of Bennington

5th Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler

6th Place – Brock Mahoney of Columbus Lakeview

1st Place Match

Yoan Camejo (Blair) 30-3, So. over Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 12-8)

3rd Place Match

Rene Corado (Lexington) 16-10, Sr. over Connor Brecht (Bennington) 16-8, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 21-5, So. over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Dylan Berg of Blair

3rd Place – Blane Boehmer of Bennington

4th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler

5th Place – Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Carlos Romero of Lexington

1st Place Match

Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) 16-8, So. over Dylan Berg (Blair) 22-11, Sr. (Dec 9-7)

3rd Place Match

Blane Boehmer (Bennington) 15-9, So. over Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 14-12, Jr. (Dec 13-6)

5th Place Match

Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 8-14, Fr. over Carlos Romero (Lexington) 8-17, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris

3rd Place – Joseph Wells of Bennington

4th Place – Juan Rodriguez of Columbus Lakeview

5th Place – Dane Larsen of Blair

6th Place – Chris Escobar of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 19-7, So. over Benjamin Schoenbeck (Norris) 16-13, So. (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Wells (Bennington) 11-10, Sr. over Juan Rodriguez (Columbus Lakeview) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Dane Larsen (Blair) 17-19, So. over Chris Escobar (Schuyler) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Braden Hanson of Blair

2nd Place – Reid Korth of Wayne

3rd Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Sebastian Boyle of Scottsbluff

5th Place – Hunter Thompson of Bennington

6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington

1st Place Match

Braden Hanson (Blair) 29-7, Sr. over Reid Korth (Wayne) 19-1, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 18-7, So. over Sebastian Boyle (Scottsbluff) 15-8, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Hunter Thompson (Bennington) 12-10, Jr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-21, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dexter Larsen of Blair

2nd Place – Luke MacDonald of Bennington

3rd Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington

5th Place – Dakota Spann of Wayne

6th Place – Gabriel Moyao of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Dexter Larsen (Blair) 35-0, Sr. over Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 19-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 14-7, Sr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 3:55)

5th Place Match

Dakota Spann (Wayne) 14-8, Jr. over Gabriel Moyao (Schuyler) 14-11, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Martin Carrillo of Wayne

2nd Place – Gabe Gaskill of Blair

3rd Place – Aiden DeVeney of Bennington

4th Place – Daniel Jerez of Schuyler

5th Place – Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Trenton Jenkins of Scottsbluff

1st Place Match

Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 14-4, So. over Gabe Gaskill (Blair) 12-14, Sr. (Fall 2:51)

3rd Place Match

Aiden DeVeney (Bennington) 8-7, Sr. over Daniel Jerez (Schuyler) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 0:37)

5th Place Match

Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) 5-16, Jr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff) 8-19, So. (Dec 5-0)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jake Stier of Bennington

2nd Place – Lance Hume of Blair

3rd Place – Dane Van Cleave of Norris

4th Place – Bo Armstrong of Wayne

5th Place – Bryan Romero of Schuyler

6th Place – Lyle Kudron of Columbus Lakeview

1st Place Match

Jake Stier (Bennington) 14-7, Jr. over Lance Hume (Blair) 20-10, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Dane Van Cleave (Norris) 23-11, Sr. over Bo Armstrong (Wayne) 5-9, So. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match

Bryan Romero (Schuyler) 3-8, Jr. over Lyle Kudron (Columbus Lakeview) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:10)

Gothenburg Scramble Results

1st Place – Gering

2nd Place – Broken Bow

3rd Place – Waverly

4th Place – Minden

5th Place – Colby

6th Place – Sidney

7th Place – Adams Central

8th Place – Gothenburg

9th Place – Alliance

10th Place – Chadron

1st Place Match

Gering defeated Broken Bow 36-30.

3rd Place Match

Waverly defeated Minden 43-36.

5th Place Match

Colby defeated Sidney 42-30.

7th Place Match

Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 36-36.

9th Place Match

Alliance defeated Chadron 40-30.

Gibbon Invite

1 Boone Central 227.0

2 Ord 171.0

3 Fillmore Central 158.

4 Ravenna 149.0

5 Thayer Central 140.5

6 Mitchell 120.0

7 Grand Island 97.0

8 Wood River 96.0

9 Gibbon 75.5

10 Kearney Catholic 62.0

11 Southern Valley 53.0

12 Franklin 45.5

13 Hi-Line 21.0

14 Harvard

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central

2nd Place – Triston Wells of Thayer Central

3rd Place – Coben Colson of Grand Island

4th Place – Ace Hobbs of Mitchell

5th Place – Kyler Carraher of Franklin

6th Place – Garrett Wedemeyer of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 29-3, So. over Triston Wells (Thayer Central) 25-11, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Coben Colson (Grand Island) 4-5, Fr. over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 4:19)

5th Place Match

Kyler Carraher (Franklin) 7-14, Fr. over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 25-12, Fr. (Fall 4:08)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jose Escandon of Gibbon

2nd Place – Carson Wood of Boone Central

3rd Place – Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central

4th Place – Thomas (TC) Hughson of Mitchell

5th Place – Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central

6th Place – Lucas Royle of Grand Island

1st Place Match

Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 15-1, Jr. over Carson Wood (Boone Central) 20-5, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) 27-7, Jr. over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) 12-6, So. (Fall 0:35)

5th Place Match

Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 30-5, Jr. over Lucas Royle (Grand Island) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 4:33)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Dozler of Boone Central

2nd Place – Riley Waddington of Wood River

3rd Place – Dylan Gewecke of Fillmore Central

4th Place – Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic

5th Place – Cooper Casey of Thayer Central

6th Place – Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Gavin Dozler (Boone Central) 18-5, Jr. over Riley Waddington (Wood River) 31-4, So. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) 29-5, Fr. over Sam Luther (Kearney Catholic) 9-5, So. (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match

Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 21-16, Sr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 28-6, Jr. (NC)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central

2nd Place – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central

3rd Place – Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central

4th Place – Cristian Cortez of Grand Island

5th Place – Jacob Van Matre of Kearney Catholic

6th Place – Carter Jasnoch of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 26-4, So. over Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 30-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Ted Hemmingsen (Boone Central) 15-11, So. over Cristian Cortez (Grand Island) 6-5, So. (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match

Jacob Van Matre (Kearney Catholic) 7-6, Fr. over Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 16-13, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dane Arrants of Grand Island

2nd Place – Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central

3rd Place – Brendan Boyce of Ord

4th Place – Hadley Markowski of Mitchell

5th Place – Chet Fisher of Southern Valley

6th Place – Caden Larsen of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Dane Arrants (Grand Island) 5-1, Fr. over Dillon Fushia (Fillmore Central) 15-9, Sr. (MD 12-0)

3rd Place Match

Brendan Boyce (Ord) 19-13, So. over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 11-9, Sr. (NC)

5th Place Match

Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 7-6, Sr. over Caden Larsen (Ravenna) 21-14, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River

2nd Place – Hunter Douglas of Ravenna

3rd Place – Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central

4th Place – Hayden Kluthe of Ord

5th Place – Cole Broeker of Southern Valley

6th Place – Santiago Castillo of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 28-5, Jr. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 35-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Schafer (Boone Central) 17-13, So. over Hayden Kluthe (Ord) 24-8, So. (Fall 4:58)

5th Place Match

Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) 10-6, So. over Santiago Castillo (Mitchell) 14-11, Fr. (SV-1 11-9)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central

2nd Place – Samuel Grape of Boone Central

3rd Place – Quenton Ackley of Ravenna

4th Place – Andres Aguilar of Gibbon

5th Place – Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central

6th Place – Kadin Perez of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 33-5, Sr. over Samuel Grape (Boone Central) 16-13, So. (Fall 2:48)

3rd Place Match

Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 20-4, Sr. over Andres Aguilar (Gibbon) 16-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) 24-10, Jr. over Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 10-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River

3rd Place – Trevor Brown of Southern Valley

4th Place – William Karmann of Boone Central

5th Place – Justyce Hostetler of Grand Island

6th Place – Alex Wilbur of Franklin

1st Place Match

Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 18-2, Sr. over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 27-8, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 10-6, Jr. over William Karmann (Boone Central) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island) 2-6, Fr. over Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 12-12, Sr. (NC)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord

2nd Place – Ashton Schafer of Boone Central

3rd Place – Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna

4th Place – Chance Yockey of Gibbon

5th Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Hi-Line

6th Place – Clay Gilg of Kearney Catholic

1st Place Match

Garret Kluthe (Ord) 18-2, Sr. over Ashton Schafer (Boone Central) 13-5, Jr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 29-5, Sr. over Chance Yockey (Gibbon) 11-7, Jr. (Dec 11-8)

5th Place Match

Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 16-12, Jr. over Clay Gilg (Kearney Catholic) 5-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryan Gabriel of Ord

2nd Place – Buchannen Tietjen of Thayer Central

3rd Place – Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central

4th Place – Cael Peters of Mitchell

5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place – Barett Haussermann of Franklin

6th Place – Owen Woodward of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 25-4, So. over Buchannen Tietjen (Thayer Central) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Stoner (Fillmore Central) 24-8, Sr. over Cael Peters (Mitchell) 15-8, Fr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 17-9, Jr. over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 20-14, Jr. (DFF)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kelen Meyer of Ord

2nd Place – Jesse Drahota of Ravenna

3rd Place – Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central

4th Place – Richard Cleveland of Boone Central

5th Place – De Andre Brock of Grand Island

6th Place – Austin Worth of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Kelen Meyer (Ord) 25-3, Sr. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) 31-6, So. over Richard Cleveland (Boone Central) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

De Andre Brock (Grand Island) 4-8, So. over Austin Worth (Mitchell) 2-6, Fr. (Fall 0:24)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Taylor Weber of Boone Central

2nd Place – Eli English of Wood River

3rd Place – Trey Warner of Ord

4th Place – Joseph Kahrs of Franklin

5th Place – Bryson Warner of Southern Valley

6th Place – Andrew Engle of Thayer Central

1st Place Match

Taylor Weber (Boone Central) 22-1, Sr. over Eli English (Wood River) 24-11, Sr. (DQ)

3rd Place Match

Trey Warner (Ord) 21-8, Jr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 11-8, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) 14-5, Jr. over Andrew Engle (Thayer Central) 20-10, Sr. (OTHR1)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nathan Coley of Mitchell

2nd Place – Alex Flessner of Ord

3rd Place – Camden Moser of Boone Central

4th Place – Tristen Ruzicka of Ravenna

5th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

6th Place – James Sucha of Kearney Catholic

1st Place Match

Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 17-1, Sr. over Alex Flessner (Ord) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Camden Moser (Boone Central) 8-4, Jr. over Tristen Ruzicka (Ravenna) 17-13, Sr. (Fall 2:02)

5th Place Match

Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 9-8, Jr. over James Sucha (Kearney Catholic) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:38)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bridger Rice of Ord

2nd Place – Connor Asche of Fillmore Central

3rd Place – Dakota Rose of Boone Central

4th Place – Jeremiah Coley of Mitchell

5th Place – Daniel Yepez of Gibbon

6th Place – Zachary Pittman of Grand Island

1st Place Match

Bridger Rice (Ord) 22-5, So. over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 19-3, Sr. (Fall 5:46)

3rd Place Match

Dakota Rose (Boone Central) 22-6, Jr. over Jeremiah Coley (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Daniel Yepez (Gibbon) 12-7, Jr. over Zachary Pittman (Grand Island) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 1-0)