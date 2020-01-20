class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434543 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
High School Wrestling Results 1-18

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 20, 2020
Gothenburg Dual Results

  • 1st Place – Adams Central
  • 2nd Place – GI Northwest
  • 3rd Place – Gering
  • 4th Place – Sidney
  • 5th Place – Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Broken Bow
  • 7th Place – Chadron
  • 8th Place – Gothenburg

Round 1

  • Holdrege defeated Broken Bow 43-27.
  • Gering defeated Sidney 39-30.
  • GI Northwest defeated Gothenburg 59-15.
  • Adams Central defeated Chadron 62-16.

Round 2

  • Gering defeated Broken Bow 56-24.
  • Sidney defeated Holdrege 39-33.
  • GI Northwest defeated Chadron 65-13.
  • Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 51-27.

Round 3

  • Sidney defeated Broken Bow 38-29.
  • Gering defeated Holdrege 46-36.
  • Adams Central defeated GI Northwest 40-34.
  • Chadron defeated Gothenburg 42-40.

Round 4

  • GI Northwest defeated Gering 50-27.
  • Adams Central defeated Sidney 46-33.
  • Gothenburg defeated Holdrege 39-39.
  • Broken Bow defeated Chadron 42-30.

Round 5

  • Adams Central defeated Gering 43-33.
  • GI Northwest defeated Sidney 45-30.
  • Holdrege defeated Chadron 40-36.
  • Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 48-36.

 

