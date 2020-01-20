High School Wrestling Results 1-18

Gothenburg Dual Results
- 1st Place – Adams Central
- 2nd Place – GI Northwest
- 3rd Place – Gering
- 4th Place – Sidney
- 5th Place – Holdrege
- 6th Place – Broken Bow
- 7th Place – Chadron
- 8th Place – Gothenburg
Round 1
- Holdrege defeated Broken Bow 43-27.
- Gering defeated Sidney 39-30.
- GI Northwest defeated Gothenburg 59-15.
- Adams Central defeated Chadron 62-16.
Round 2
- Gering defeated Broken Bow 56-24.
- Sidney defeated Holdrege 39-33.
- GI Northwest defeated Chadron 65-13.
- Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 51-27.
Round 3
- Sidney defeated Broken Bow 38-29.
- Gering defeated Holdrege 46-36.
- Adams Central defeated GI Northwest 40-34.
- Chadron defeated Gothenburg 42-40.
Round 4
- GI Northwest defeated Gering 50-27.
- Adams Central defeated Sidney 46-33.
- Gothenburg defeated Holdrege 39-39.
- Broken Bow defeated Chadron 42-30.
Round 5
- Adams Central defeated Gering 43-33.
- GI Northwest defeated Sidney 45-30.
- Holdrege defeated Chadron 40-36.
- Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 48-36.