High School Wrestling Results 1-23

John Higgins Invite Lexington
1 Beatrice, 221.5
2 Gering, 187.0
3 North Platte, 181.5
4 Bennington, 163.0
5 Hastings, 135.0
6 Scott Community, 100.5
7 Lexington, 86.5
7 Sidney, 86.5
9 Adams Central, 57.0
10 Holdrege, 55.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chance Houser of Sidney
2nd Place – Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings
3rd Place – Cadyn Coyle of Bennington
4th Place – Ashton Dane of Gering
5th Place – Gavin Vanover of Beatrice
6th Place – Matt Janssen of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Chance Houser (Sidney) 31-0, Fr. over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 22-6, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Cadyn Coyle (Bennington) 22-4, Fr. over Ashton Dane (Gering) 10-2, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Gavin Vanover (Beatrice) 21-7, Fr. over Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 21-10, So. (Dec 11-5)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
3rd Place – Jordan Shirley of Gering
4th Place – Tristan Reinke of Beatrice
5th Place – Jace Kennel of North Platte
6th Place – Justin Barbee of Adams Central
1st Place Match
Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 21-1, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 30-3, So. (Fall 2:59)
3rd Place Match
Jordan Shirley (Gering) 27-7, Fr. over Tristan Reinke (Beatrice) 11-8, Fr. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
Jace Kennel (North Platte) 23-23, Fr. over Justin Barbee (Adams Central) 22-13, So. (Fall 3:56)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
2nd Place – Braiden Kort of Adams Central
3rd Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
4th Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
5th Place – Bryce Karlin of Beatrice
6th Place – Collin McDaniel of Scott Community
1st Place Match
Quinton Chavez (Gering) 35-1, Sr. over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 31-2, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 28-5, Sr. over Austin Munier (Sidney) 26-6, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 24-9, Jr. over Collin McDaniel (Scott Community) 19-6, Fr. (Fall 4:54)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Paul Ruff of Gering
2nd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
3rd Place – Braxton Peacher of Bennington
4th Place – Elijah Johnson of Hastings
5th Place – Colton Jelinek of Beatrice
6th Place – Zach Roberts of Scott Community
1st Place Match
Paul Ruff (Gering) 36-1, Sr. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 22-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:14 (16-0))
3rd Place Match
Braxton Peacher (Bennington) 17-8, Fr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 17-13, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Colton Jelinek (Beatrice) 15-17, Jr. over Zach Roberts (Scott Community) 4-9, So. (Fall 1:48)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
2nd Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
3rd Place – AJ Parrish of Bennington
4th Place – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community
5th Place – Tyler Nagel of Gering
6th Place – Julian Maytorena of Sidney
1st Place Match
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 28-1, Sr. over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
AJ Parrish (Bennington) 23-3, So. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 10-5, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Tyler Nagel (Gering) 18-4, Sr. over Julian Maytorena (Sidney) 18-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
2nd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
3rd Place – Albert Stone of Gering
4th Place – Blake Kile of Hastings
5th Place – Austin Breckenridge of Bennington
6th Place – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 27-3, Jr. over Darian Diaz (North Platte) 36-4, Sr. (Fall 5:47)
3rd Place Match
Albert Stone (Gering) 31-2, Jr. over Blake Kile (Hastings) 16-12, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Austin Breckenridge (Bennington) 4-2, So. over Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) 17-14, Sr. (Fall 2:01)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Landon Weidner of Hastings
2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
3rd Place – Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte
4th Place – Connor Armendariz of Scott Community
5th Place – Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege
6th Place – Kruse Williamson of Beatrice
1st Place Match
Landon Weidner (Hastings) 25-3, So. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 19-3, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte) 16-14, Sr. over Connor Armendariz (Scott Community) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 0:25)
5th Place Match
Jaydan Janssen (Holdrege) 16-12, So. over Kruse Williamson (Beatrice) 10-21, Fr. (Fall 1:44)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jett Samuelson of Hastings
2nd Place – Cole Maschmann of Beatrice
3rd Place – Raymen Riley of North Platte
4th Place – Rene Corado of Lexington
5th Place – Keenan Allen of Gering
6th Place – Connor Brecht of Bennington
1st Place Match
Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 20-4, Jr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 25-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Raymen Riley (North Platte) 20-8, Sr. over Rene Corado (Lexington) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 5:00)
5th Place Match
Keenan Allen (Gering) 16-21, So. over Connor Brecht (Bennington) 17-11, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
2nd Place – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice
3rd Place – Kale Wheeler of Scott Community
4th Place – Blane Boehmer of Bennington
5th Place – Brayden Lockling of Hastings
6th Place – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 17-3, Sr. over Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
Kale Wheeler (Scott Community) 19-9, Jr. over Blane Boehmer (Bennington) 17-11, So. (Fall 1:30)
5th Place Match
Brayden Lockling (Hastings) 6-15, Sr. over Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 8-17, Jr. (Fall 0:23)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
2nd Place – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
3rd Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
4th Place – Luke Rathjen of North Platte
5th Place – Sam Holt of Holdrege
6th Place – Joseph Wells of Bennington
1st Place Match
Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 32-4, Jr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 25-5, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 17-6, Sr. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 27-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Sam Holt (Holdrege) 24-7, Sr. over Joseph Wells (Bennington) 12-13, Sr. (Fall 2:18)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
2nd Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
3rd Place – Deegan Nelson of Beatrice
4th Place – Damian Smith of Holdrege
5th Place – Jeffery Nix of Scott Community
6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
1st Place Match
Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 45-1, Sr. over Brady Robb (Sidney) 23-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) 27-4, So. over Damian Smith (Holdrege) 20-10, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
5th Place Match
Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 13-15, Sr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 9-26, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Luke MacDonald of Bennington
2nd Place – Vincent Genatone of North Platte
3rd Place – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice
4th Place – Alonso Frances of Scott Community
5th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington
6th Place – Taydon Gorsuch of Gering
1st Place Match
Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 21-2, Jr. over Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 20-12, Jr. over Alonso Frances (Scott Community) 9-15, Jr. (SV-1 9-7)
5th Place Match
Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 13-18, Jr. over Taydon Gorsuch (Gering) 26-13, So. (Fall 0:35)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice
2nd Place – Sam Hemberger of Adams Central
3rd Place – Blake Davis of Hastings
4th Place – Iziah Blanco of Gering
5th Place – Carter Lerch of Bennington
6th Place – Riley Christensen of Sidney
1st Place Match
Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 19-8, Sr. over Sam Hemberger (Adams Central) 19-4, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
3rd Place Match
Blake Davis (Hastings) 20-4, Sr. over Iziah Blanco (Gering) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match
Carter Lerch (Bennington) 9-4, Jr. over Riley Christensen (Sidney) 13-13, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gabriel Bowers of Scott Community
2nd Place – Jake Stier of Bennington
3rd Place – Matthew Musselmann of North Platte
4th Place – Brandon Lock of Sidney
5th Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
6th Place – Sebastian Dones of Lexington
1st Place Match
Gabriel Bowers (Scott Community) 26-0, Sr. over Jake Stier (Bennington) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 14-13, So. over Brandon Lock (Sidney) 23-6, Sr. (MD 14-2)
5th Place Match
Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 21-12, Jr. over Sebastian Dones (Lexington) 10-22, So. (Fall 1:54)
Southwest Conference Wrestling Meet
1 Broken Bow 173.0
2 Ogallala 170.0
3 Minden 125.0
4 Valentine 103.0
5 Cozad 89.5
6 McCook 89.0
7 Gothenburg 73.0
8 Ainsworth 15.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jorge Carizales of Ogallala
2nd Place – Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Nate Haggart of Cozad
4th Place – Logan Choquette of Minden
1st Place Match
Jorge Carizales (Ogallala) 13-1, Fr. over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
Nate Haggart (Cozad) 10-4, Fr. over Logan Choquette (Minden) 16-18, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Pedro Carizales of Ogallala
2nd Place – Cadde Beeby of McCook
3rd Place – Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
4th Place – Bryson Bussinger of Cozad
1st Place Match
Pedro Carizales (Ogallala) 18-3, Fr. over Cadde Beeby (McCook) 15-6, Fr. (Fall 4:25)
3rd Place Match
Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 28-13, So. over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) 19-13, So. (SV-1 9-4)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
2nd Place – Logan Stephens of Ogallala
3rd Place – Amarion McFarland of Broken Bow
4th Place – Kooper Pohl of Cozad
1st Place Match
Talyn Campbell (McCook) 24-6, Sr. over Logan Stephens (Ogallala) 19-11, So. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 14-13, So. over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) 9-21, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
2nd Place – Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Cole Stokey of Ogallala
4th Place – Alex Brais of Minden
1st Place Match
Chris Williams (Valentine) 26-2, Sr. over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 25-5, Jr. (Fall 5:55)
3rd Place Match
Cole Stokey (Ogallala) 29-11, So. over Alex Brais (Minden) 16-22, So. (Fall 2:44)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Evan Smith of Minden
2nd Place – Cody Miller of Valentine
3rd Place – Dreu White of Cozad
4th Place – Schylar Campbell of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Evan Smith (Minden) 26-11, Jr. over Cody Miller (Valentine) 15-11, Jr. (Fall 3:48)
3rd Place Match
Dreu White (Cozad) 24-6, Fr. over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 23-14, Sr. (MD 11-0)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Heath of Minden
2nd Place – Ashton Lurz of Valentine
3rd Place – Abe Mendez of Gothenburg
4th Place – Merritt Skinner of Ogallala
1st Place Match
Hunter Heath (Minden) 35-3, Sr. over Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 27-6, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 11-10, Jr. over Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) 25-16, So. (SV-1 4-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
2nd Place – Connor Wells of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Ty Hotz of Gothenburg
4th Place – JJ Rodriguez of Cozad
1st Place Match
Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 35-3, Sr. over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 32-8, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) 19-16, Jr. over JJ Rodriguez (Cozad) 10-8, So. (Fall 2:19)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
2nd Place – Isaac White of Cozad
3rd Place – Tate Felber of McCook
4th Place – Jameson Smith of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 37-2, Jr. over Isaac White (Cozad) 25-3, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Tate Felber (McCook) 28-8, Sr. over Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) 18-14, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alex Banuelos of Minden
2nd Place – Blake Wyatt of Ogallala
3rd Place – Brandon Schriner of Gothenburg
4th Place – Riggin Blumenstock of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
Alex Banuelos (Minden) 35-2, Sr. over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala) 10-15, Sr. (Fall 5:01)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Schriner (Gothenburg) 14-17, So. over Riggin Blumenstock (Ainsworth) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 4:00)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tagg Buechle of Valentine
2nd Place – Max Denson of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Gage Fries of Minden
4th Place – Isaac Hood of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 22-13, Jr. over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 25-17, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Gage Fries (Minden) 16-9, Jr. over Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
2nd Place – Kaden Powers of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Braxtyn Janda of Minden
4th Place – Sage Schrunk of Valentine
1st Place Match
Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 26-2, Sr. over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match
Braxtyn Janda (Minden) 16-17, Fr. over Sage Schrunk (Valentine) 14-16, So. (Fall 2:26)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Bo Edmond of Ogallala
3rd Place – Logan Witte of Valentine
4th Place – Zach Smith of Minden
1st Place Match
Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 38-0, Sr. over Bo Edmond (Ogallala) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 0:57)
3rd Place Match
Logan Witte (Valentine) 9-7, So. over Zach Smith (Minden) 5-12, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Colton Donason of Ogallala
4th Place – Daulton Kuehn of Minden
1st Place Match
Alec Langan (McCook) 30-1, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Colton Donason (Ogallala) 23-7, Sr. over Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 24-17, So. (TB-1 4-1)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Reid Steinbeck of McCook
3rd Place – Ethan Libich of Gothenburg
4th Place – Jaden Cervantes of Cozad
1st Place Match
Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 32-3, Jr. over Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) 17-16, So. over Jaden Cervantes (Cozad) 15-11, So. (Dec 2-1)