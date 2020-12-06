High School Wrestling Results 12-5

Cozad Dual Tournament

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Wahoo

2nd Place – Lexington

3rd Place – Gering

4th Place – Alliance

5th Place – Chadron

6th Place – Seward

6th Place – Ogallala

8th Place – Cozad

1st Place Match

Wahoo defeated Lexington 35-29.

3rd Place Match

Gering defeated Alliance 58-18.

5th Place Match

Chadron defeated Seward 28-27.

7th Place Match

Ogallala defeated Cozad 39-24.

Pool A/B – Cozad

Guaranteed 8th place

Match #1 Round 1

Alliance defeated Cozad 41-30

138 – Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 1:32

152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 – Josh Chavez (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) Fall 0:54

285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Riley Picket Pin (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Tory Picket Pin (Alliance) over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) Fall 1:33

120 – Tyler Cotton (Alliance) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 15-0

126 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Fall 3:17

Match #2 Round 2

Cozad defeated Seward 37-29

152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Cameron Schrad (Seward) Dec 7-0

160 – Boone Duncan (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Nolan Hill (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Hunter Novacek (Seward) Fall 1:55

195 – Dustin Hurley (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Double Forfeit

113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Cash Duncan (Seward) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 19-2

126 – Double Forfeit

132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Xander Foulk (Seward) Maj 14-1

138 – Conner Rosendale (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 – Camren Buesing (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #3 Round 3

Wahoo defeated Cozad 48-28

145 – Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 2:48

152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Griffin Lausterer (Wahoo) Maj 14-0

160 – Brandon Hasenkamp (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – William Nielson (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Kyan Lausterer (Wahoo) Fall 5:07

195 – Noah Visger (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) Fall 3:06

126 – Drake Carlson (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) over Dreu White (Cozad) Fall 3:10

138 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

Match #4 Consolation Bracket

Chadron defeated Cozad 35-28

170 – Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Kade Waggener (Chadron) Fall 5:36

195 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Jade Brown (Cozad) Fall 1:25

106 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 17-0

126 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:23

138 – Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 – Dalton Stewart (Chadron) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 3:12

152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) Maj 12-2

160 – Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #5 7th Place Match

Ogallala defeated Cozad 39-24

106 – Double Forfeit

113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) Fall 1:47

126 – Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Max Mueller (Ogallala) Fall 1:39

138 – Double Forfeit

145 – Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 1:37

152 – Gage Stokey (Ogallala) over Isaac White (Cozad) SV-1 6-4

160 – Cameron Zink (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Trae Skiles (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) Fall 3:04

195 – Double Forfeit

220 – Bo Edmond (Ogallala) over Chris Roano (Cozad) Fall 1:49

285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Blake Messervy (Ogallala) Fall 0:55

Pool A/B – Lexington

Guaranteed 2nd place

Match #1 Round 1

Lexington defeated Ogallala 42-40

138 – Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 3:19

145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 – Gage Stokey (Ogallala) over Rene Corado (Lexington) Maj 11-0

160 – Cameron Zink (Ogallala) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 1:47

170 – Trae Skiles (Ogallala) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 0:39

182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Derek Fosbinder (Ogallala) Fall 1:50

195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) Fall 1:06

220 – Bo Edmond (Ogallala) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 0:40

285 – Blake Messervy (Ogallala) over Sebastian Dones (Lexington) Fall 1:33

106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) Fall 3:10

126 – Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Angel Vega (Lexington) Fall 5:32

132 – Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) over Max Mueller (Ogallala) Fall 3:41

Match #2 Round 2

Lexington defeated Gering 48-27

160 – Levi Kopf (Lexington) over Eli Thompson (Gering) Fall 4:45

170 – Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 1:37

182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering) TB-1 4-1

195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Andrew Mount (Gering) Fall 0:58

220 – Taydon Gorsuch (Gering) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 3:29

285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Jordan Shirley (Gering) Fall 5:02

120 – Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) Dec 5-1

126 – Paul Ruff (Gering) over Angel Vega (Lexington) Fall 5:07

132 – Tyler Nagel (Gering) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) Fall 1:24

138 – Landen Johnson (Lexington) over Keagan Shifflett (Gering) Fall 2:54

145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Brasen Hakert (Gering) Dec 4-2

152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Keenan Allen (Gering) Fall 3:21

Match #3 Round 3

Lexington defeated Chadron 51-30

106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Braden Underwood (Chadron) Fall 2:15

126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 2:42

138 – Landen Johnson (Lexington) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:43

145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) Dec 8-6

152 – Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Rene Corado (Lexington) Fall 2:44

160 – Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 1:52

170 – Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 1:15

182 – Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) Fall 1:41

195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 1:01

Match #4 Championship Bracket

Lexington defeated Alliance 56-21

106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Riley Picket Pin (Alliance) Fall 0:32

113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Tory Picket Pin (Alliance) Maj 15-3

120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Tyler Cotton (Alliance) Fall 1:01

126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) Dec 7-6

138 – Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 0:56

145 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Greg Treffer (Lexington) Fall 0:46

152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 – Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 3:16

170 – Carlos Romero (Lexington) over Josh Chavez (Alliance) Maj 18-6

182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) Fall 5:10

285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #5 1st Place Match

Wahoo defeated Lexington 35-29

182 – Jacob Andresen (Wahoo) over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) Dec 3-0

195 – Kyan Lausterer (Wahoo) over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) Fall 2:58

220 – Noah Visger (Wahoo) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 0:48

285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) over Lazaro Adame (Lexington) Dec 5-4

113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) TF 21-3

126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Drake Carlson (Wahoo) Fall 0:31

132 – Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) TF 22-6

138 – Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 4:36

145 – Griffin Lausterer (Wahoo) over Greg Treffer (Lexington) Dec 5-3

152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Brandon Hasenkamp (Wahoo) Dec 3-1

160 – Levi Kopf (Lexington) over Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) Dec 12-5

170 – William Nielson (Wahoo) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Dec 7-1

Kearney Invite

1 Grand Island 166.0

2 North Platte 146.0

3 Papillion-La Vista 133.5

4 Kearney 111.0

5 Hastings 110.0

6 Creighton Prep 101.5

7 Omaha Skutt Catholic 78.5

8 Scottsbluff 57.5

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Presden Sanchez of Creighton Prep

2nd Place – Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings

3rd Place – Dominic Martinez of Papillion-La Vista

4th Place – Madden Kontos of Grand Island

5th Place – Joey Canseco of Scottsbluff

6th Place – Flavia Nagatani of Kearney

7th Place – Tyson Smith of North Platte

1st Place Match

Presden Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 3-0, Fr. over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:26)

3rd Place Match

Dominic Martinez (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1, Jr. over Madden Kontos (Grand Island) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 5:50)

5th Place Match

Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 3-2, Fr. over Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

7th Place Match

Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Anderson of Hastings

2nd Place – Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island

3rd Place – Jacob Campbell of Papillion-La Vista

4th Place – Wade Woosley of Omaha Skutt Catholic

5th Place – Jace Kennel of North Platte

6th Place – Haydon Arrants of Kearney

7th Place – Francisco Becerra of Creighton Prep

1st Place Match

Hunter Anderson (Hastings) 4-0, Jr. over Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 11-9)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Campbell (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1, So. over Wade Woosley (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)

5th Place Match

Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2, Fr. over Haydon Arrants (Kearney) 0-3, So. (Fall 3:12)

7th Place Match

Francisco Becerra (Creighton Prep) 0-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic

2nd Place – Ein Obermiller of Grand Island

3rd Place – Markus Miller of Hastings

4th Place – Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista

5th Place – Drue Huntsman of North Platte

6th Place – Victor Kaminski of Creighton Prep

Round 1

Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (15-0))

Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 5:11)

Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Dec 9-7)

Round 2

Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:56)

Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 0:51)

Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

Round 3

Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:51)

Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:39)

Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 0:27)

Round 4

Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:09 (18-3))

Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:09)

Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:24)

Round 5

Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 0:42)

Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 4:25)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island

2nd Place – Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt Catholic

3rd Place – Ethan Lawrence of Kearney

4th Place – Tucker Adams of Hastings

5th Place – Nate Sanchez of Creighton Prep

6th Place – Drake Miles of North Platte

Round 1

Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:24)

Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 1:37)

Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 2:53)

Round 2

Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:45)

Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 3:10)

Round 3

Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:45)

Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Dec 9-2)

Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:44)

Round 4

Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 2:48)

Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 1:49)

Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (TF-1.5 5:34 (20-4))

Round 5

Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. (Fall 3:26)

Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)

Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 5:02)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte

2nd Place – Rogelio Ruiz of Grand Island

3rd Place – Cristan Ramos of Omaha Skutt Catholic

4th Place – Elijah Johnson of Hastings

5th Place – Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff

6th Place – Perry Swarm of Kearney

Round 1

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:41)

Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (MD 10-0)

Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 8-6)

Round 2

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:07)

Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Dec 9-4)

Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:38)

Round 3

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:39)

Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Fall 5:22)

Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 7-0)

Round 4

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 2:20)

Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Dec 7-4)

Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Dec 11-5)

Round 5

Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:53)

Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. (MD 9-0)

Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 8-3)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ian Rudner of Papillion-La Vista

2nd Place – Kael Kingery of Grand Island

3rd Place – Adam Kruse of Omaha Skutt Catholic

4th Place – Blake Kile of Hastings

5th Place – Ethan Kowalek of Kearney

6th Place – Andrew Guinan of Creighton Prep

7th Place – Ryan Fox of North Platte

1st Place Match

Ian Rudner (Papillion-La Vista) 3-0, Sr. over Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 3-2, Sr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-1, Jr. over Blake Kile (Hastings) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 2-2, So. over Andrew Guinan (Creighton Prep) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 5:39)

7th Place Match

Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brody Arrants of Grand Island

2nd Place – Landon Weidner of Hastings

3rd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte

4th Place – Beau Hostler of Kearney

5th Place – Jack Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista

6th Place – Cayden Russell of Creighton Prep

7th Place – Cade Baumgart of Omaha Skutt Catholic

1st Place Match

Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 4-0, Sr. over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 3-1, So. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1, Sr. over Beau Hostler (Kearney) 1-2, Sr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

Jack Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 1-2, Fr. over Cayden Russell (Creighton Prep) 1-4, So. (Fall 3:11)

7th Place Match

Cade Baumgart (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 0-3, So. over () , . (Bye)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista

2nd Place – Gage Ferguson of Kearney

3rd Place – Tyler Salpas of Grand Island

4th Place – Santana Morin of North Platte

5th Place – Pierce Johnson of Creighton Prep

6th Place – Parker Hatch of Hastings

Round 1

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:28)

Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:03)

Round 2

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 1:49)

Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (MD 14-0)

Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:43)

Round 3

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 0:25)

Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:31)

Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 1:46)

Round 4

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 3:56)

Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 1:11)

Round 5

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. (MD 22-10)

Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:04)

Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 3:23)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island

2nd Place – Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Coleton Haggin of Papillion-La Vista

4th Place – Luke Rathjen of North Platte

5th Place – Nick Sutton of Kearney

6th Place – Dominic Fate of Creighton Prep

Round 1

Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-1))

Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:37)

Round 2

Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 1:55)

Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (MD 12-2)

Round 3

Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. (Fall 1:44)

Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (Dec 13-6)

Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (MD 9-0)

Round 4

Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. (Dec 7-0)

Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:39)

Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:23 (20-5))

Round 5

Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:59 (15-0))

Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:50)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista

2nd Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte

3rd Place – Tate Kuchera of Kearney

4th Place – Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff

5th Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings

6th Place – Jalen Vaughn of Creighton Prep

7th Place – Marvin Dominguez of Grand Island

1st Place Match

Cole Price (Papillion-La Vista) 3-0, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match

Tate Kuchera (Kearney) 3-1, Jr. over Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:50)

5th Place Match

Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 2-2, Sr. over Jalen Vaughn (Creighton Prep) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 3:06)

7th Place Match

Marvin Dominguez (Grand Island) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte

2nd Place – Joey Glogowski of Creighton Prep

3rd Place – Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff

4th Place – Riley Johnson of Kearney

5th Place – Alex Morris of Papillion-La Vista

6th Place – Miguel Thompson of Omaha Skutt Catholic

7th Place – De Andre Brock of Grand Island

1st Place Match

Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0, Sr. over Joey Glogowski (Creighton Prep) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 4:46)

3rd Place Match

Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 4-1, So. over Riley Johnson (Kearney) 1-2, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Alex Morris (Papillion-La Vista) 2-2, So. over Miguel Thompson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:36)

7th Place Match

De Andre Brock (Grand Island) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Vincent Genatone of North Platte

2nd Place – Rifat Khasanov of Omaha Skutt Catholic

3rd Place – Lane Kovarik of Kearney

Round 1

Rifat Khasanov (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-1, Sr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-2, So. (Fall 5:43)

Round 2

Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0, Jr. over Rifat Khasanov (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 0:22)

Round 3

Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0, Jr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-2, So. (Fall 0:44)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tony Pray of Creighton Prep

2nd Place – Dario Rodriguez of Kearney

3rd Place – Mason Newland of North Platte

4th Place – Kaden Johnson of Papillion-La Vista

5th Place – Antony Navarro of Grand Island

Round 1

Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:37)

Round 2

Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:19)

Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 4:37)

Round 3

Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

Round 4

Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:20)

Round 5

Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:43 (15-0))

Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Michael Isele of Grand Island

2nd Place – Caden Johnson of Kearney

3rd Place – Matthew Musselmann of North Platte

Round 1

Caden Johnson (Kearney) 1-1, Sr. over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2, So. (Fall 2:26)

Round 2

Michael Isele (Grand Island) 3-0, Sr. over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2, So. (Fall 1:11)

Round 3

Michael Isele (Grand Island) 3-0, Sr. over Caden Johnson (Kearney) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 0:24)