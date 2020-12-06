High School Wrestling Results 12-5

Cozad Dual Tournament
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Wahoo
2nd Place – Lexington
3rd Place – Gering
4th Place – Alliance
5th Place – Chadron
6th Place – Seward
6th Place – Ogallala
8th Place – Cozad
1st Place Match
Wahoo defeated Lexington 35-29.
3rd Place Match
Gering defeated Alliance 58-18.
5th Place Match
Chadron defeated Seward 28-27.
7th Place Match
Ogallala defeated Cozad 39-24.
Pool A/B – Cozad
Guaranteed 8th place
Match #1 Round 1
Alliance defeated Cozad 41-30
138 – Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 1:32
152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160 – Josh Chavez (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 – Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) Fall 0:54
285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Riley Picket Pin (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Tory Picket Pin (Alliance) over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) Fall 1:33
120 – Tyler Cotton (Alliance) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 15-0
126 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Fall 3:17
Match #2 Round 2
Cozad defeated Seward 37-29
152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Cameron Schrad (Seward) Dec 7-0
160 – Boone Duncan (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 – Nolan Hill (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Hunter Novacek (Seward) Fall 1:55
195 – Dustin Hurley (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Double Forfeit
113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Cash Duncan (Seward) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 19-2
126 – Double Forfeit
132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Xander Foulk (Seward) Maj 14-1
138 – Conner Rosendale (Seward) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 – Camren Buesing (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #3 Round 3
Wahoo defeated Cozad 48-28
145 – Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 2:48
152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Griffin Lausterer (Wahoo) Maj 14-0
160 – Brandon Hasenkamp (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 – William Nielson (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Kyan Lausterer (Wahoo) Fall 5:07
195 – Noah Visger (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) Fall 3:06
126 – Drake Carlson (Wahoo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) over Dreu White (Cozad) Fall 3:10
138 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
Match #4 Consolation Bracket
Chadron defeated Cozad 35-28
170 – Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Kade Waggener (Chadron) Fall 5:36
195 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
220 – Chris Roano (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Jade Brown (Cozad) Fall 1:25
106 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) TF 17-0
126 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:23
138 – Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 – Dalton Stewart (Chadron) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 3:12
152 – Isaac White (Cozad) over Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) Maj 12-2
160 – Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #5 7th Place Match
Ogallala defeated Cozad 39-24
106 – Double Forfeit
113 – Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) Fall 1:47
126 – Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Dreu White (Cozad) over Max Mueller (Ogallala) Fall 1:39
138 – Double Forfeit
145 – Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) over Camren Buesing (Cozad) Fall 1:37
152 – Gage Stokey (Ogallala) over Isaac White (Cozad) SV-1 6-4
160 – Cameron Zink (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 – Trae Skiles (Ogallala) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) Fall 3:04
195 – Double Forfeit
220 – Bo Edmond (Ogallala) over Chris Roano (Cozad) Fall 1:49
285 – Jade Brown (Cozad) over Blake Messervy (Ogallala) Fall 0:55
Pool A/B – Lexington
Guaranteed 2nd place
Match #1 Round 1
Lexington defeated Ogallala 42-40
138 – Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 3:19
145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 – Gage Stokey (Ogallala) over Rene Corado (Lexington) Maj 11-0
160 – Cameron Zink (Ogallala) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 1:47
170 – Trae Skiles (Ogallala) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 0:39
182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Derek Fosbinder (Ogallala) Fall 1:50
195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) Fall 1:06
220 – Bo Edmond (Ogallala) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 0:40
285 – Blake Messervy (Ogallala) over Sebastian Dones (Lexington) Fall 1:33
106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) Fall 3:10
126 – Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Angel Vega (Lexington) Fall 5:32
132 – Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) over Max Mueller (Ogallala) Fall 3:41
Match #2 Round 2
Lexington defeated Gering 48-27
160 – Levi Kopf (Lexington) over Eli Thompson (Gering) Fall 4:45
170 – Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 1:37
182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering) TB-1 4-1
195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Andrew Mount (Gering) Fall 0:58
220 – Taydon Gorsuch (Gering) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 3:29
285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Jordan Shirley (Gering) Fall 5:02
120 – Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) Dec 5-1
126 – Paul Ruff (Gering) over Angel Vega (Lexington) Fall 5:07
132 – Tyler Nagel (Gering) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) Fall 1:24
138 – Landen Johnson (Lexington) over Keagan Shifflett (Gering) Fall 2:54
145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Brasen Hakert (Gering) Dec 4-2
152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Keenan Allen (Gering) Fall 3:21
Match #3 Round 3
Lexington defeated Chadron 51-30
106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Braden Underwood (Chadron) Fall 2:15
126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 2:42
138 – Landen Johnson (Lexington) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:43
145 – Greg Treffer (Lexington) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) Dec 8-6
152 – Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Rene Corado (Lexington) Fall 2:44
160 – Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 1:52
170 – Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Fall 1:15
182 – Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) Fall 1:41
195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 1:01
Match #4 Championship Bracket
Lexington defeated Alliance 56-21
106 – Lazaro Adame (Lexington) over Riley Picket Pin (Alliance) Fall 0:32
113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Tory Picket Pin (Alliance) Maj 15-3
120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Tyler Cotton (Alliance) Fall 1:01
126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) Dec 7-6
138 – Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 0:56
145 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Greg Treffer (Lexington) Fall 0:46
152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160 – Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Levi Kopf (Lexington) Fall 3:16
170 – Carlos Romero (Lexington) over Josh Chavez (Alliance) Maj 18-6
182 – Ismael Ayala (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 – Fredy Vargas (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) Fall 5:10
285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #5 1st Place Match
Wahoo defeated Lexington 35-29
182 – Jacob Andresen (Wahoo) over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) Dec 3-0
195 – Kyan Lausterer (Wahoo) over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) Fall 2:58
220 – Noah Visger (Wahoo) over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) Fall 0:48
285 – Sebastian Dones (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) over Lazaro Adame (Lexington) Dec 5-4
113 – Daven Naylor (Lexington) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Ivan Lazo (Lexington) over Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) TF 21-3
126 – Angel Vega (Lexington) over Drake Carlson (Wahoo) Fall 0:31
132 – Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) TF 22-6
138 – Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo) over Landen Johnson (Lexington) Fall 4:36
145 – Griffin Lausterer (Wahoo) over Greg Treffer (Lexington) Dec 5-3
152 – Rene Corado (Lexington) over Brandon Hasenkamp (Wahoo) Dec 3-1
160 – Levi Kopf (Lexington) over Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) Dec 12-5
170 – William Nielson (Wahoo) over Carlos Romero (Lexington) Dec 7-1
Kearney Invite
1 Grand Island 166.0
2 North Platte 146.0
3 Papillion-La Vista 133.5
4 Kearney 111.0
5 Hastings 110.0
6 Creighton Prep 101.5
7 Omaha Skutt Catholic 78.5
8 Scottsbluff 57.5
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Presden Sanchez of Creighton Prep
2nd Place – Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings
3rd Place – Dominic Martinez of Papillion-La Vista
4th Place – Madden Kontos of Grand Island
5th Place – Joey Canseco of Scottsbluff
6th Place – Flavia Nagatani of Kearney
7th Place – Tyson Smith of North Platte
1st Place Match
Presden Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 3-0, Fr. over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match
Dominic Martinez (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1, Jr. over Madden Kontos (Grand Island) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 5:50)
5th Place Match
Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 3-2, Fr. over Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
7th Place Match
Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Anderson of Hastings
2nd Place – Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island
3rd Place – Jacob Campbell of Papillion-La Vista
4th Place – Wade Woosley of Omaha Skutt Catholic
5th Place – Jace Kennel of North Platte
6th Place – Haydon Arrants of Kearney
7th Place – Francisco Becerra of Creighton Prep
1st Place Match
Hunter Anderson (Hastings) 4-0, Jr. over Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 11-9)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Campbell (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1, So. over Wade Woosley (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2, Fr. over Haydon Arrants (Kearney) 0-3, So. (Fall 3:12)
7th Place Match
Francisco Becerra (Creighton Prep) 0-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic
2nd Place – Ein Obermiller of Grand Island
3rd Place – Markus Miller of Hastings
4th Place – Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista
5th Place – Drue Huntsman of North Platte
6th Place – Victor Kaminski of Creighton Prep
Round 1
Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (15-0))
Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 5:11)
Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Dec 9-7)
Round 2
Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:56)
Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 0:51)
Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
Round 3
Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:51)
Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 0:27)
Round 4
Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:09 (18-3))
Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:09)
Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:24)
Round 5
Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0, Jr. over Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5, So. (Fall 0:42)
Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3, Fr. over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4, So. (Fall 4:25)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island
2nd Place – Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt Catholic
3rd Place – Ethan Lawrence of Kearney
4th Place – Tucker Adams of Hastings
5th Place – Nate Sanchez of Creighton Prep
6th Place – Drake Miles of North Platte
Round 1
Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:24)
Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 2:53)
Round 2
Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:45)
Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 3:10)
Round 3
Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Dec 9-2)
Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:44)
Round 4
Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (Fall 2:48)
Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 1:49)
Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. (TF-1.5 5:34 (20-4))
Round 5
Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0, Sr. over Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1, So. (Fall 3:26)
Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2, Sr. over Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)
Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5, So. (Fall 5:02)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
2nd Place – Rogelio Ruiz of Grand Island
3rd Place – Cristan Ramos of Omaha Skutt Catholic
4th Place – Elijah Johnson of Hastings
5th Place – Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff
6th Place – Perry Swarm of Kearney
Round 1
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:41)
Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (MD 10-0)
Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 8-6)
Round 2
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:07)
Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Dec 9-4)
Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:38)
Round 3
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Fall 5:22)
Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 7-0)
Round 4
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 2:20)
Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Dec 7-4)
Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. (Dec 11-5)
Round 5
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:53)
Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2, Fr. (MD 9-0)
Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3, So. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4, So. (Dec 8-3)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ian Rudner of Papillion-La Vista
2nd Place – Kael Kingery of Grand Island
3rd Place – Adam Kruse of Omaha Skutt Catholic
4th Place – Blake Kile of Hastings
5th Place – Ethan Kowalek of Kearney
6th Place – Andrew Guinan of Creighton Prep
7th Place – Ryan Fox of North Platte
1st Place Match
Ian Rudner (Papillion-La Vista) 3-0, Sr. over Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 3-2, Sr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-1, Jr. over Blake Kile (Hastings) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 2-2, So. over Andrew Guinan (Creighton Prep) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
7th Place Match
Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2, So. over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brody Arrants of Grand Island
2nd Place – Landon Weidner of Hastings
3rd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
4th Place – Beau Hostler of Kearney
5th Place – Jack Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista
6th Place – Cayden Russell of Creighton Prep
7th Place – Cade Baumgart of Omaha Skutt Catholic
1st Place Match
Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 4-0, Sr. over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 3-1, So. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1, Sr. over Beau Hostler (Kearney) 1-2, Sr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
Jack Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 1-2, Fr. over Cayden Russell (Creighton Prep) 1-4, So. (Fall 3:11)
7th Place Match
Cade Baumgart (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 0-3, So. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista
2nd Place – Gage Ferguson of Kearney
3rd Place – Tyler Salpas of Grand Island
4th Place – Santana Morin of North Platte
5th Place – Pierce Johnson of Creighton Prep
6th Place – Parker Hatch of Hastings
Round 1
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:28)
Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:03)
Round 2
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 1:49)
Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (MD 14-0)
Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:43)
Round 3
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 0:25)
Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 0:31)
Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
Round 4
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 3:56)
Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 0:45)
Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 1:11)
Round 5
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0, Jr. over Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1, Sr. (MD 22-10)
Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2, Jr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4, So. (Fall 3:04)
Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3, Sr. over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5, So. (Fall 3:23)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island
2nd Place – Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Coleton Haggin of Papillion-La Vista
4th Place – Luke Rathjen of North Platte
5th Place – Nick Sutton of Kearney
6th Place – Dominic Fate of Creighton Prep
Round 1
Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-1))
Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:37)
Round 2
Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (MD 12-2)
Round 3
Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. (Fall 1:44)
Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (Dec 13-6)
Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (MD 9-0)
Round 4
Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. (Dec 7-0)
Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:23 (20-5))
Round 5
Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1, Sr. over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:59 (15-0))
Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1, Fr. over Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2, So. (Dec 5-2)
Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4, Jr. over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 5:50)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista
2nd Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
3rd Place – Tate Kuchera of Kearney
4th Place – Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff
5th Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
6th Place – Jalen Vaughn of Creighton Prep
7th Place – Marvin Dominguez of Grand Island
1st Place Match
Cole Price (Papillion-La Vista) 3-0, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
Tate Kuchera (Kearney) 3-1, Jr. over Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:50)
5th Place Match
Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 2-2, Sr. over Jalen Vaughn (Creighton Prep) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 3:06)
7th Place Match
Marvin Dominguez (Grand Island) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
2nd Place – Joey Glogowski of Creighton Prep
3rd Place – Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff
4th Place – Riley Johnson of Kearney
5th Place – Alex Morris of Papillion-La Vista
6th Place – Miguel Thompson of Omaha Skutt Catholic
7th Place – De Andre Brock of Grand Island
1st Place Match
Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0, Sr. over Joey Glogowski (Creighton Prep) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 4:46)
3rd Place Match
Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 4-1, So. over Riley Johnson (Kearney) 1-2, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Alex Morris (Papillion-La Vista) 2-2, So. over Miguel Thompson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:36)
7th Place Match
De Andre Brock (Grand Island) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Vincent Genatone of North Platte
2nd Place – Rifat Khasanov of Omaha Skutt Catholic
3rd Place – Lane Kovarik of Kearney
Round 1
Rifat Khasanov (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-1, Sr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-2, So. (Fall 5:43)
Round 2
Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0, Jr. over Rifat Khasanov (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 0:22)
Round 3
Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0, Jr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-2, So. (Fall 0:44)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tony Pray of Creighton Prep
2nd Place – Dario Rodriguez of Kearney
3rd Place – Mason Newland of North Platte
4th Place – Kaden Johnson of Papillion-La Vista
5th Place – Antony Navarro of Grand Island
Round 1
Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
Round 2
Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:19)
Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 4:37)
Round 3
Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
Round 4
Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:20)
Round 5
Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0, Sr. over Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:43 (15-0))
Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3, Jr. over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 2:16)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Michael Isele of Grand Island
2nd Place – Caden Johnson of Kearney
3rd Place – Matthew Musselmann of North Platte
Round 1
Caden Johnson (Kearney) 1-1, Sr. over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2, So. (Fall 2:26)
Round 2
Michael Isele (Grand Island) 3-0, Sr. over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2, So. (Fall 1:11)
Round 3
Michael Isele (Grand Island) 3-0, Sr. over Caden Johnson (Kearney) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 0:24)