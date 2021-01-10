Holdrege Boys Battle Gibbon, Fall in Final Minutes

GIBBON – The Dusters fought hard but eventually fell in the fourth quarter at Gibbon, losing 55-45 on the road.

Gibbon started off quickly in the first opening minutes, as Marcus Smith and Matthew Weisman hit three pointers – two for Smith and one for Weisman – to start the scoring for the Buffaloes. Kaden Broeker was able to battle inside for 2 points but the inside game for Gibbon was active all night, as junior Konner Hyde had extra opportunities from added offensive rebounds to earn 6 points in the paint in the opening quarter. Holdrege came back late into the quarter, with a technical foul assessed against Gibbon giving Dashton Edgren a chance to knock down two free throws as Holdrege entered the second quarter down 15-8.

The Dusters then went on a 14-7 run in the second quarter, dominated by Edgren’s hot shooting hitting two triples in the quarter. Jackson Hinrichs and Broeker also added three pointers and Adam Shearer added 2, while the Duster defense aggressively stifled Gibbon’s shooting not allowing easy looks inside. The switching style of defense, from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man aided Holdrege in tying the game entering halftime at 22-22.

The third quarter belonged to Holdrege as well, as the Dusters saw a big quarter from Adam Shearer hitting two three pointers and adding an additional 4 points inside. Hinrichs added another three and a free throw, but Gibbon found their pace once again as Hyde added three points with a score and foul, Weisman and Smith both hit three pointers, and Mitchell Sell was fouled early to get a trip to the free throw line and then added another two points on a drive along the baseline. Holdrege still held a lead entering the final quarter, up 39-37.

The Dusters could not keep themselves out of foul trouble however, as the fourth quarter started Holdrege had six team fouls already whistled against them with three players facing four personal fouls. This led to extra opportunities for easy points, and Matthew Weismann made quick work a the free throw line, knocking down all but one of his 12 attempts at the charity stripe. This forced Holdrege to put up contested shots on shorter possessions, and the Dusters were only able to muster 6 points in the final quarter as they fell 55-45 on the road.

Gibbon improves to 4-2 on the season, and saw contributions from Weismann with 23 points, 14 points added by Smith, Hyde tallied 9 points, and Sell had 9 points.

Holdrege falls to 1-9 on the season before returning back to home next weekend against Southern Valley and Hershey. The Dusters saw contributions from 14 points from Shearer, 11 points added by Hinrichs, Broeker tallied 9 points, Edgren contributed 8 points, and Jaxson Karn had 3 points.