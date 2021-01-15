Holdrege Owns Duel Over Southern Valley

HOLDREGE – The Dusters Wrestling team earned a win on their home mat on Thursday over Southern Valley defeating the Eagles 57-24.
182 – Nelson Milks (Holdrege) over Unknown.
195 – Damian Smith (Holdrege) over Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) Dec. 9-2
220 – Gabe Grove (Southern Valley) over Unknown
285 – Connor Fulmer (Holdrege) over William Barlett (Southern Valley) Fall 2:33
106 – Matt Janssen (Holdrege) over Braxton Hammond (Southern Valley) Fall 2:54
113 – Tristen Johnson (Holdrege) over Unknown
120 – Trey Rich (Holdrege) over Unknown
126 – Andrew Jacobson (Holdrege) over Unknown
132 – Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) over Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) Fall 5:26
138 – Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) over Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) Fall 5:59
145 – Mason Noel (Southern Valley) over Jaydan Janssen (Holdrege) Fall 3:24
152 – Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) over Carver Powers (Holdrege) Fall 2:52
160 – Caden Kirwan (Holdrege) over Shane Sleja (Southern Valley) Fall 2:59
170 – Sam Holt (Holdrege) over Carson Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) Fall 1:03
Additional matches included:
132 – Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) over Trey Wolf (Holdrege) (Fall 0:00)
138 – Jesse Hargett (Southern Valley) over Trey Weaver (Holdrege) (Fall 1:09)
138 – Jesse Hargett (Southern Valley) over Zane Ivey (Holdrege) (Fall 0:00)
138 – Cole Broeker(Southern Valley) over Hayden Holt (Holdrege) (Dec 5-4)
145 – Harrison Skiles (Holdrege) over Alex Roethke (Southern Valley) (Fall 3:24)