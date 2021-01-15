Holdrege Owns Duel Over Southern Valley

HOLDREGE – The Dusters Wrestling team earned a win on their home mat on Thursday over Southern Valley defeating the Eagles 57-24.

182 – Nelson Milks (Holdrege) over Unknown.

195 – Damian Smith (Holdrege) over Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) Dec. 9-2

220 – Gabe Grove (Southern Valley) over Unknown

285 – Connor Fulmer (Holdrege) over William Barlett (Southern Valley) Fall 2:33

106 – Matt Janssen (Holdrege) over Braxton Hammond (Southern Valley) Fall 2:54

113 – Tristen Johnson (Holdrege) over Unknown

120 – Trey Rich (Holdrege) over Unknown

126 – Andrew Jacobson (Holdrege) over Unknown

132 – Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) over Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) Fall 5:26

138 – Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) over Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) Fall 5:59

145 – Mason Noel (Southern Valley) over Jaydan Janssen (Holdrege) Fall 3:24

152 – Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) over Carver Powers (Holdrege) Fall 2:52

160 – Caden Kirwan (Holdrege) over Shane Sleja (Southern Valley) Fall 2:59

170 – Sam Holt (Holdrege) over Carson Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) Fall 1:03

Additional matches included:

132 – Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) over Trey Wolf (Holdrege) (Fall 0:00)

138 – Jesse Hargett (Southern Valley) over Trey Weaver (Holdrege) (Fall 1:09)

138 – Jesse Hargett (Southern Valley) over Zane Ivey (Holdrege) (Fall 0:00)

138 – Cole Broeker(Southern Valley) over Hayden Holt (Holdrege) (Dec 5-4)

145 – Harrison Skiles (Holdrege) over Alex Roethke (Southern Valley) (Fall 3:24)