Holdrege silences Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – For the third time this season, the Holdrege (8-12) softball team came away victorious over Gothenburg (4-12). Thursday night’s game was the more lopsided of the matchups as the Dusters routed the Swedes, 10-0 in four innings.

It didn’t take long for Holdrege to assert their dominance, grabbing a two run lead in the first inning. The Dusters would score four more runs in the third and fourth innings.

Holdrege followed the lead of their pitcher, Isabel Raburn as she kept the Gothenburg bats quiet. She pitched a complete game allowing only two hits, struck out two and walked one in picking up the win in the circle. Raburn also hit a solo home run. Jenessa Landin and Grace Borden each drove in two runs while Faith Raburn came away with an RBI.

Gothenburg struggled at the plate as only Ally Goad and Avery Dunphy mustered a hit. Starting pitcher, Chloe Daharsh picked up the loss in the circle after pitching three innings allowing eight hits with six runs scoring and punching out three Dusters.