Kevan Hueftle of Eustis is coming home with at least one medal at the Para Pan Games in Lima, Peru. Hueftle earned a silver medal in the Mens 200 meter dash in the T64 division with a time of 23.21 seconds on Sunday. Team USA swept all three medals in that event. Hueftle will compete again the 100 meter dash on Wednesday.
Hueftle Earns Silver In Peru
Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle-Courtesy Photo
