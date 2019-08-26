class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403739 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Hueftle Earns Silver In Peru

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 26, 2019
Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle-Courtesy Photo

Kevan Hueftle of Eustis is coming home with at least one medal at the Para Pan Games in Lima, Peru. Hueftle earned a silver medal in the Mens 200 meter dash in the T64 division with a time of 23.21 seconds on Sunday. Team USA swept all three medals in that event. Hueftle will compete again the 100 meter dash on Wednesday.

