Kevan Hueftle’s first trip to the Para Pan games got even better on Wednesday. After winning a Silver Medal in the Men’s T64 division 200 meter dash on Sunday, Hueftle won the Gold Medal in the 100 meter dash. Hueftle ran a personal best time of 11.45 seconds to captured Gold for team USA. This was the first time the native of Eustis has represented team USA at an International event.