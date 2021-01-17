Husker Basketball Still Struggling With Covid

Lincoln – The University of Nebraska men’s basketball program will continue to pause team activities for a minimum of seven more days due to additional positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

As of testing results through Saturday, Nebraska is in the Red/Red threshold in the Big Ten Conference guidelines for both Team Positivity Rate and Population Positivity Rate. Under those conditions, the team will extend its pause on regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.

Currently, a total of 12 individuals in the MBB program, including seven players and Head Coach Fred Hoiberg , are in isolation or quarantine due to positive test results per CDC, Big Ten and Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department guidelines. Based on testing results through the latest round of testing, at least 30 percent of Tier 1 personnel has been confirmed positive in the last seven days.

Due to the extension of the pause, the Huskers’ home game against Minnesota (Jan. 20) and contest at Iowa (Jan. 24) have been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 24.

We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols. Consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University, and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department.