Husker Hoops Lands Big Man Eduardo Andre

LINCOLN- The Nebraska Basketball Team added another commit to its 2020 recruiting class. Eduardo Andre, a 3-star, 6’10 center began playing the game just four years ago and has flourished into a dominant big man that protects the rim effectively. Andre scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked four shots per game at Chandler Compass Prep in Arizona last season. With the commitment of Andre, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff filled the final scholarship they had for the upcoming season.