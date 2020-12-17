Husker Men defeat Doane

Lincoln — Delano Banton recorded the second triple-double in school history, and the Huskers scored the most points in a single game since 1995 in a 110-64 win over Doane Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Banton scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 10 assists to become just the second Husker to score a triple double in program history. He is the second player to achieve the feat in as many seasons after Cam Mack recorded the feat last December.

Banton’s performance helped Nebraska (4-3) put five players in double figures, while four others had at least eight points. Teddy Allen paced NU with 16 points, while Yvan Ouedraogo (13), Trevor Lakes (12) and Kobe Webster (12) all posted double-figure efforts off the bench for Nebraska.

Despite a slow start with neither team scoring a field goal for the first 2:42, the Huskers broke away with a 6-0 run headed into the first media timeout. The Nebraska lead stretched even further after Trevor Lakes netted a 3-pointer in his first 14 seconds on the court as a Husker. Lakes went on to score three 3-pointers on as many attempts in the half and finish 4-5 from beyond the arc after being cleared earlier on Thursday.

The Huskers outscored Doane 34-7 over the final 9:43 of the first half, closing the half on a 15-2 run to take a 57-26 lead into the locker room. NU held the Tigers to just 23 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes and 29 percent on the night.

Nebraska kept the foot on the gas in the second half, finishing 59 percent from the field and holding Doane to 36 percent from the floor. The Tigers pieced together an 11-0 run five minutes in to the half, but the Huskers responded with a dunk from Yvan Ouedraogo , a defensive stop and a 3-point finish by Teddy Allen to put a stop to the comeback effort. Nebraska outscored Doane 24-6 in the paint on their way to victory.

Nebraska’s 110 points against Doane rank 12th in the record book for most single-game points scored. Nebraska’s 110-point effort was the most since 1995 when Nebraska scored 114 against Oregon. The final score also sets a Pinnacle Bank Arena record for most points in a game.

In addition to Lakes, Eduardo Andre also made his Husker debut against Doane. The freshman scored nine points and picked up four boards and two blocks in 14 minutes of work.

Joe Burt and Trey Winkler led Doane with 11 points apiece, as the Tigers went 13-of-46 from 3-point range in the loss.

The Huskers open Big Ten play next week, traveling to face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on Husker Sports Network.