Husker Softball loses to Razorbacks

Las Cruces, N.M. — The Nebraska softball team (3-2) fell to No. 20/24 Arkansas (4-1) on Sunday morning by a score of 15-4 in five innings in its final game of the Troy Cox Classic. Arkansas got off to a hot start and never looked back. The Razorbacks scored 12 runs through the first two innings and while Nebraska tried to chip away, the Huskers couldn’t overcome the difference.

The Huskers recorded seven hits which included three homers from Rylie Unzicker , Peyton Glatter and Tristen Edwards . Glatter and Edwards each went 2-for-3 on the day. Cam Ybarra and Courtney Wallace also had one hit each for the Big Red.

Lindsey Walljasper dropped to 1-2 on the season. She pitched 1.2 innings and gave up 12 runs – nine earned – on eight hits. She also had two strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 3.1 innings of relief. She gave up three runs on 10 hits and also recorded one strikeout.

Mary Haff of Arkansas picked up the win and improved to 1-1. She pitched 1.2 innings of relief and gave up one hit. She also recorded two strikeouts.

Arkansas took a quick 5-0 lead in the first, capitalizing off a Husker error. The Razorbacks got back-to-back hits in the first to put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Walljasper got a big strikeout for the first out. A infield pop up would have been the second out of the inning but an error allowed the batter to reach first safely. A base hit scored two runs and two-out homer plated three unearned runs. Walljasper got out of the inning with a strikeout looking.

In the bottom of the inning, Glatter hit a two-out single and reached second on a wild pitch but another out stranded her.

In the second, Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs after a hit and two hit batters. The Hogs scored one run but the Huskers were able to get an out on the play. A short pop up recorded the second out of the inning but a walk loaded the bases. A singled scored two more to put Arkansas up 8-0. With the bases loaded, a grand slam extended the lead to 12-0.

The Huskers got another baserunner in the second when Samantha Owen was hit by a pinch to leadoff the inning, but Arkansas struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

In the third, the Huskers showed some signs of life. In the top of the inning, NU didn’t allow a run. On offense, Unzicker hit a leadoff homer to put NU on the board. Edwards followed with a single and Glatter homered to cut the lead to 12-3.

The Razorbacks scored three more runs in the fourth off a three-run homer.

In the fifth, the Huskers attempted a comeback effort. Edwards homered to cut the lead to 15-4. Ybarra hit a double and Carson Fischer ran for her but the Hogs retired the next three batters to end the game.

Nebraska returns to action next weekend when it takes on Georgia Tech on Feb. 14 in Atlanta, Ga., as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT