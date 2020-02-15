Husker softball splits 2 games on Satrurday

Atlanta, Ga. — Nebraska topped Boston College on Saturday morning, 5-2, in its first of two games as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Huskers improved to 5-2 on the season, while Boston College dropped to 2-5.

Lindsey Walljasper (2-2) started and pitched 6.0 innings. She gave up one run on five hits and also had eight strikeouts, just one shy of her career high. Olivia Ferrell pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts.

On offense, Nebraska had just five hits, but drew five walks to get some extra baserunners. Bree Boruff went 2-for-3 with a run and recorded her first career triple. Keana “KP” Pola also had a good game at the plate, going 1-for-2 with one walk, one run and a career-best three RBIs. Lexey Kneib and Cam Ybarra also each had one hit against the Eagles.

CC Cook pitched (0-1) 6.0 innings, giving up four earned runs off five hits. She also added five strikeouts.

Boston College took a quick 1-0 lead in the first off two hits. Nebraska responded scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning. Ybarra singled and Peyton Glatter drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. A groundout moved both runners over and Pola singled to plate a pair.

The Huskers added another run in the second. Boruff hit a two-out triple and scored on a wild pitch.

In the third, NU took advantage of a BC error and scored one unearned run. Glatter drew a walk to put a runner on. Huscroft reached on an error and on the play, Glatter reached third. Another fielder’s choice scored the run.

In the fifth, Pola drew a walk and reached second on a wild pitch. Kneib singled to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Eagles scored one run off two hits in the top of the seventh but it wouldn’t be enough for the comeback.

Atlanta, Ga. — Nebraska (5-3) fell to Georgia Tech (2-4) on Saturday in its second game of the day at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge by a score of 7-1. The Yellow Jackets scored four runs over the first two innings and the Huskers could never catch up. NU recorded six hits, including two from Brooke Andrews. Cam Ybarra, Peyton Glatter, Payton Huscroft and Rylie Unzicker also had one hit.

Courtney Wallace (1-1) pitched her first complete 7.0 inning game and finished with a career-best eight strikeouts. She gave up seven runs on eight hits.

Georgia Tech’s Morgan Bruce (2-1) also pitched a complete game. She gave up one unearned run on six hits and added three strikeouts.

The Huskers got off to a rocky start, giving up three runs in the first inning. Georgia Tech only had one hit but Nebraska gave up four walks, had one wild pitch, a passed ball and gave up a base due to interference.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 4-0 in the second after three hits.

In the bottom of the third, Edwards reached on an error and moved to third on a sac fly. Glatter singled to put the Huskers on the board.

A two-run homer in the fourth for the Jackets put them up 6-1. Two more hits plated another run.

Nebraska threatened in the sixth. Ferrell reached on a fielder’s choice and made it to second on a wild pitch. Raley drew a walk and Andrews singled to load the bases with two outs. However, a strikeout ended the inning.

In the seventh, Nebraska couldn’t get a baserunner.

The Huskers conclude the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Sunday when they take on Boston College at 9 a.m. CT. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com.