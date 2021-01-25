The Nebraska women’s basketball team completes its regular-season series with Illinois on Monday, when the Huskers (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) travel to Urbana-Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten). Tip-off at the State Farm Center is set for 7 p.m. (CT). Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a hard-fought 78-72 win over Illinois in Lincoln on Dec. 10. Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points and added nine rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Husker Women In Action Tonight
NU Women back in action tonight-Photo Courtesy NU Sports
