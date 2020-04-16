Huskers Add Akana to 2020 Signing Class

The Nebraska volleyball program has signed a fourth incoming freshman to its 2020 class. Keonilei Akana, a 5-9 defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii, signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Akana joins middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Annika Evans and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson in the 2020 incoming freshman class.

As an outside hitter for Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Honolulu, Akana was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year, first-team All-Hawaii and the All-Hawaii Girls Player of the Year. She totaled 378 kills and 403 digs as a senior and had 22 kills in the state title match to lead Kamehameha to a state championship for the second time. She was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Akana was also named a 2019 MaxPreps second-team All-American. She originally signed with USC but was released from her scholarship after a head coaching change. Akana would be the second Hawaii native ever to play for the Huskers, joining former three-time All-American Fiona Nepo (1995-98), Nebraska’s all-time leader in career assists.