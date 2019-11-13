Huskers Add Eight on Signing Day

The Nebraska softball program added eight talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. Billie Andrews (Gretna, Neb.), Camyl Armendariz (La Verne, Calif.), Sydney Gray (Tucson, Ariz.), MJ Green, (Henderson, Texas), Kaylin Kinney (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Caitlynn Neal (Dewey, Ariz.), Abbey Newlun (The Woodlands, Texas) and Abbie Squier (Lincoln, Neb.) will join the team as freshmen next fall. The group consists of two pitchers/utility players, five infielders and one outfielder, and come from five different states including Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, California and Arizona.

“This is an athletic, competitive, high-performing and high-character class,” Revelle said. “This is a group that has worked to get to know each other well, even though they come from five different states. They aspire to hit the ground running. They have shared with us bold, lofty and inspiring goals that they collectively have for this program. As they stated, it is a great day to be a future Husker, and the future looks bright with the signing of this class joining our current members of the Red Team.”

Billie Andrews • INF • Gretna, Neb.

Billie Andrews was a four-year letterwinner for Gretna High School in Gretna, Neb. The shortstop played 116 total games and finished her career with a .434 batting average, a 1.200 slugging percentage and a .625 on-base percentage. She had 147 hits, 24 doubles, 12 triples, 57 home runs, 139 RBIs, 159 runs and 59 stolen bases. She also set several school records, including career triples, career and season home runs, season RBIs, career and season runs scored, career and season walks, career on-base percentage and career and single-season stolen bases. Andrews was a four-time all-conference pick. She was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State and the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Teams all four years, which included first-team honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Additionally, she was the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Honorary Captain in 2018.

Andrews helped Gretna win a district title each of her four years and led the Dragons to four state tournaments, despite moving from Class B to Class A prior to the 2018 season. As a senior, she helped the Dragons to a third-place state finish after just the program’s second year in Class A. In 2017, Gretna finished third at the Class B State championships after a runner-up finish the year before. As a senior, she was named the Offensive MVP, the Team MVP and earned the Leadership Award from her team.

Andrews plays travel ball for the Nebraska Gold under coaches Larry Swift, Chad Perkins, Chad Marshall and Mark Nuismer.

Off the field, Andrews has been named to the Gretna High School Honor Roll every semester so far and has earned three academic letters. She also holds a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers with Kids Against Hunger, Open Door Mission and a Night to Shine. She also is an assistant youth softball coach and volunteers at youth softball camps.

Billie was born on March 15, 2002, and is the daughter of Christopher and Barbara Andrews. She has one brother, Todd, and two sisters, Nicole and Brooke. Brooke is a freshman on the Nebraska softball team.

Billie Andrews on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I grew up in Nebraska and the whole ‘Sea of Red’ atmosphere. Ever since I was a little girl, my parents watched Husker football games and took me to the softball games. I’ve been around the Nebraska culture for so long, I’ve never thought about going anywhere else. It was always a goal of mine to be on the Nebraska softball team. When I was offered, there was nothing else to say but ‘yes’.”

Coach Revelle on Billie Andrews: “Billie is an exceptional athlete who makes really difficult plays look easy. She is fast, explosive and competitive. The sky is the limit for this young lady, and we are looking forward to getting her in a Husker jersey.”

Camyl Armendariz • INF • La Verne, Calif.

Camyl Armendariz (pronounced KUH-meal ARM-en-dare-iz) will play her senior season this spring for Bonita High School in La Verne, Calif. In three seasons, she’s totaled 109 hits, 76 RBIs, 21 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and has a batting average of .424.

As a junior, she helped the Bearcats make the CIF Southern Section Softball Championships, hitting .477 with an on-base percentage of .495. She also had 42 hits, 32 RBIs, 28 runs and eight home runs. In 2018, she hit .405 with an on-base percentage of .442. She added 32 hits, 23 RBIs, 27 runs and six home runs. As a freshman, she hit .389 with 35 hits, 20 runs, 21 RBIs and four homers. Armendariz was a first-team all-league shortstop as a freshman, sophomore and junior. She also was a three-time All-San Gabriel Valley honoree and was awarded the Slugger Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 by Bonita High School.

She plays travel ball for the Corona Angels under coaches Dominique Tyson, Dena Slye and Marty Tyson. The Corona Angels have produced current Huskers Keana “KP” Pola, Cam Ybarra and Tristen Edwards, as well as former Huskers Bri Cassidy, Austen Urness, MJ Knighten, Emily Lockman, Dawna Tyson, Tatum Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Julie Brechtel and Tori Tyson.

Camyl was born on March 26, 2002, and is the daughter of Jason and Mariana Armendariz. She has one brother, Jason Jr. Camyl enjoys playing guitar and piano. She chose Nebraska over Ole Miss.

Camyl Armendariz on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because of the family feeling I got when I first went there, the academic support, the community support and the coaching staff, which is the most important to me.”

Coach Revelle on Camyl Armendariz: “Camyl plays the with a smooth and graceful rhythm. She is quick and smart, and has sneaky power. She is poised and athletic and will make her presence known right away to Husker Nation.”

Sydney Gray • INF • Tucson, Ariz.

Sydney Gray will begin her senior season this spring for Sabino High School in Tucson, Ariz. As a junior in 2019, Gray helped her team claim the Arizona 3A State title. The starting shortstop, Gray batted .487 and slugged .947 with 37 hits, seven home runs and 23 RBIs. She was a first-team all-conference and all-region honoree and was named to the Southern Arizona All-Star team. During her sophomore season, Gray was a second-team all-conference honoree and a first-team all-region pick. She batted .446, with an on-base percentage of .516. Gray made an impact right away for the Sabercats as a freshman. The first-team all-region and all-conference honoree was named the 3A Region Player of the Year, the 3A Offensive Player of the Year and the Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She also was named to the Southern Arizona all-freshman team.

Gray has been honored by her team several times, earning the Rookie of the Year Award, the Slugger Award, the Golden Glove Award and the Best Leader Award. In 2019, the Sabino High School athletic department also awarded Gray with the Outstanding Student Award for Sports.

Gray plays travel ball for the Arizona Desert Thunder, the same club team as former Husker Mattie Fowler and fellow signee Caitlynn Neal. She is coached by Kelly Fowler, Kenzie Fowler Quinn and Larry Neal. Kenzie Fowler Quinn was a former NFCA All-American for Arizona.

Off the field, Gray has been named a Sabino High School Sabercat Scholar-Athlete all three years of high school. She also has earned three academic letters with a cumulative GPA of 4.1 and ranks in the top five percent of her class. In 2019, Gray earned the Sabino High School Silver Award after earning all “As” for five straight semesters. Gray also volunteers with Girls and Boys Club of America.

Sydney was born on April 6, 2002, and is the daughter of Lori Gray, Kory Gray and stepmother Lara Scott. Sydney has one sister Carly, who plays softball at Regis University (Colo.) and one step-sister, Greta Abend. Sydney’s mother Lori is from Omaha and graduated from Burke High School. Outside of softball, Sydney enjoys going to the lake, traveling and playing with her dog, Sam.

Sydney Gray on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I was impressed with the facilities and amazing opportunities available to Nebraska student-athletes. The coaches made me feel very comfortable and welcome. Their combined experience and knowledge about the game is something that I can’t wait to experience on and off the field. It was also very obvious that Nebraska athletes give a lot and get a lot back from the community and Cornhusker fans. I’m excited to be part of that tradition.”

Coach Revelle on Sydney Gray: “Sydney is an athlete with a golden glove. She has great instinct for the ball and possess the skills to make any play that comes her way. Sydney just keeps getting better, and we are thrilled to have her in red.”

Milee “MJ” Green • INF • Henderson, Texas

Milee “MJ” Green will begin her senior season this spring for Henderson High School in Henderson, Texas. Green has lettered each of the past three years and is ranked as a top-100 recruit in the class of 2020 by FloSoftball. She was ranked No. 141 by Extra Innings Elite and No. 153 by FastPitch News. Green was an All East Texas honoree as a junior and a two-time all-district pick. In 2019, Green earned all-state honors, the excellence award and was a first-team all-region honoree as a designated player. In 2017, Green was named the Newcomer of the Year. A versatile athlete, Green plays infield and outfield for Henderson.

Green plays travel ball for Scrap Yard International, the same club as fellow Nebraska softball signee Abbey Newlun. She is coached by Todd Leach and Lisa Norris.

Green also earned two letters in cheer and track and claimed academic all-district accolades in 2018. Additionally, she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Honor Roll and is a member of FFA. Active in her community, Green has volunteered at the Sarah Murphy Special Needs Field Day, the Special Needs Rodeo, for Dream-Catchers and for Chad’s Christmas Cheer. Green is a bible study leader and in 2018, she traveled to Belize on a mission trip.

MJ was born on July 31, 2001, and is the daughter of Kevin and Amy Green. She has one brother, Kolt. Outside of softball, MJ enjoys wake-boarding and playing spike ball. MJ chose Nebraska over Memphis, Texas State and Tennessee.

MJ Green on Nebraska: “Coming from deep East Texas, people ask ‘Why Nebraska?’ My answer is because there is truly no other place like it. As soon as I stepped foot into the state, especially the University, I was hooked. The beauty of the campus, the fans in the stands and the heart of Nebraska is so vibrant. Nebraska is my home away from home. I felt so in place and right where I was supposed to be.”

Coach Revelle on MJ Green: “MJ is a fiery competitor that anyone would want on their team. MJ takes the field with great intent and purpose and because of it she is able to make the clutch play seem routine. MJ plays the game with an infectious and contagious spirit.”

Kaylin Kinney • RHP/UTL • Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Kaylin Kinney will play her senior season in the spring for Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The pitcher earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-metro honors each of her first three seasons. She led the Cougars to three straight Mississippi Valley Conference titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was named the conference player of the year as a sophomore and junior.

Kinney was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year following her impressive junior season. Kinney helped the Cougars to a 33-6 record and the 2018 regional semifinals. Individually, the righty finished with a 15-3 record and a 0.50 ERA. She recorded 133 strikeouts and walked just four batters in 126.1 innings. A double threat, Kinney batted .563, with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Kinney earned first-team all-state honors and was named to the Des Moines Register All-Iowa Softball team. As a sophomore, Kinney was the all-metro player of the year.

Kinney plays club ball for the Nebraska Gold under Chad Perkins, Chad Marshall, Mark Nuismer and Larry Swift.

Kinney is a member of the National Honor Society and student government. She also has lettered in academics every year of high school.

Kaylin was born on April 24, 2001, and is the daughter of Mike and Laura Kinney. She has one brother, Drake and one sister, Sydney. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, hunting with her dad, playing with her dogs and spending time with her friends. Kaylin chose Nebraska over Iowa, Iowa State, the University of Northern Iowa, Michigan, Alabama and Minnesota.

Kaylin Kinney on Nebraska: “No other colleges I visited compared to the overall atmosphere I experienced at the University of Nebraska. I immediately fell in love with the school and softball program. There truly is no place like Nebraska and I can’t wait to be a Husker.”

Coach Revelle on Kaylin Kinney: “She is a great athlete on both sides of the ball. Kaylin is a feared hitter because the way the ball explodes off her bat and a pitcher that takes the mound on a mission. Kaylin is mature and focused and we are grateful she is a Husker.”

Caitlynn Neal • RHP/UTL • Dewey, Ariz.

Caitlynn Neal was a member of the 2019 USA U17 Women’s National Team and is ranked 30th in her class by Extra Inning Softball. Last month, the Dewey, Ariz., native helped team USA to a perfect 8-0 record in the Pan American Championships and the team became the first-ever U17 team to win the gold medal. In the championship game, Neal pitched a complete seven-inning shutout and allowed just two hits.

Neal will play her senior season this spring for Bradshaw Mountain High School after helping the team advance to the second round of the state championships in 2019. She had a breakout junior season for the Bears, finishing with a 0.66 ERA and racking up 19 wins in her first varsity season. She pitched 106.2 innings and recorded 204 strikeouts, while holding opponents to just a .063 batting average. The righty earned third-team all-America honors and was a first-team all-region pick by the NFCA. She also was named the MaxPreps Player of the Game six times. She was a finalist for the Arizona Republic’s Softball Player of the Year Award and was named the Courier Female Athlete of the Year.

Neal plays travel ball for the Arizona Desert Thunder, the same club team as former Husker and family friend Mattie Fowler and fellow signee Sydney Gray. She is coached by Kelly Fowler and Kenzie Fowler Quinn. Kenzie Fowler Quinn was a former NFCA All-American for Arizona. Previously, she played for Sliderz Softball under coaches Larry Neal, Victor Hambrick, Brandon Ramirez and Tony Piazza.

A versatile athlete, Neal also runs track and was named the Most Outstanding Freshman in 2017 and holds the school record in the javelin. In the classroom, Neal holds a 4.3 GPA and is in the top 10% of her class. In the community, she has volunteered at Verde Valley Medical Center and is a youth softball coach. Neal enjoys singing and participates in performances that raise funds for Arizona Veterans. Additionally, she is part of the 2019-20 Student-Athlete Leadership Team at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Caitlynn was born on Jan. 22, 2002, and is the daughter of Larry Neal and Kelli Neal. She has two younger brothers, Jacob and Hardy. Caitlynn enjoys working out and classic muscle cars. She also enjoys nature and being outside.

Caitlynn Neal on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I know that when I graduate, I will be the best version of myself. The support and love that Nebraska provides to all of its students is off the charts. I’ve never even considered another school, as Nebraska has always been like a family to me. It’s truly an honor to be a Husker.”

Coach Revelle on Caitlynn Neal: “Caitlynn is a true utility player. She plays infield, outfield and pitches, and does all of them very well. She has an unquenchable competitive nature that will make it fun to watch Caitlynn get on the field and give her all each and every day.”

Abbey Newlun • INF • The Woodlands, Texas

Abbey will finish her prep softball career this spring with The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas, after playing varsity for her first three years of high school. An all-district pick, Newlun helped the Highlanders to back-to-back district titles as a freshman and a sophomore. In her first three seasons, Newlun has 199 at-bats with a slugging percentage of .411 and an on-base percentage of .739. She’s totaled 49 hits, 36 RBIs, 45 runs, 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs.

Newlun plays travel ball with Scrap Yard International, the same club as fellow Nebraska softball signee MJ Green. She is coached by Todd Leach, Lisa Norris and Connie May.

Abbey was born on June 8, 2001, and is the daughter of Craig and Stephanie Newlun. She has two brothers, Logan and Garrett. Abbey is a life-long Husker fan, as her father was born and raised in Aurora, Neb., and graduated from UNL in the 1990s. She still has several family members that live in the state.

Abbey Newlun on Nebraska: “I was born a Husker with my dad being an alumni. When I stepped on campus, everyone was so friendly. I knew I wanted Nebraska to be my home.”

Coach Revelle on Abbey Newlun: “Abbey is a high energy and vocal player, who has a positive impact on all of her teammates. She plays the game with a lot of passion on defense and packs a power punch offensively. Abbey has dreamed of playing for the Huskers her whole life, as she is following in her father’s footsteps. Abbey, we are glad you’re glad that your dream is coming true and that you are bringing your wonderful spirit to the Red Team.”

Abbie Squier • OF • Lincoln, Neb.

Abbie Squier was a three-year letterwinner for Southwest High School in Lincoln, Neb., and is ranked No. 95 in the 2020 signing class by Extra Inning Softball. The outfielder finished her career with a batting average of .490 and a slugging percentage of .994. Squier helped the Silver Hawks to four district championships and four state tournament appearances, which included a state title in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017. As a senior, Squier batted .495 with 18 home runs and finished with an on-base percentage of .604. In 2018, Squier was a third-team NFCA All-American after hitting a career-best .516 with 15 homers and 65 RBIs. As a sophomore, she hit .467. Squier was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Super State team three times, which included first-team honors in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, she was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team as a junior and a senior. Squier was a team captain and was voted best teammate in 2018 and 2019. She was voted the most outstanding player as a senior.

Squier also lettered in track and field, basketball and academics. She was a member of the 2018 and 2019 Class A Girls Track and Field Championship Teams. Individually, Squier was the 2018 shot put runner up, before claiming the state title in 2019. Squier was named the Lincoln Southwest Female Athlete of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Squier played club for the Driven Academy Locos under Mike Barrett for six seasons before moving to Iowa Premier Gold. In 2019, she helped Iowa Premier Gold and coach Greg Dickel win the PGF Platinum National Championship.

Off the field, Squier is a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also earned academic all-state and all-conference honors and was a Lincoln Public Schools Scholar Athlete. She is also a three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete. Squier has made the Southwest High School Honor Roll every semester and is a Southwest Athletic Leadership Team Member. Squier has volunteered with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, the Down Syndrome Association for Families and the Friendship Home.

Abbie was born on Nov. 9, 2001, and is the daughter of Jon and Michelle Squier. She has one sister, Katie, who is a student at UNL. Outside of softball, Abbie enjoys cooking, baking, spending time outside and with her three dogs. Abbie chose Nebraska over Minnesota and South Dakota State.

Abbie Squier on Nebraska: “I have dreamt of playing at Bowlin Stadium since I can remember. Playing softball in Scarlet and Cream and representing my hometown is such a special opportunity. The support for academic, personal and athletic growth at the University of Nebraska is second to none.”

Coach Revelle on Abbie Squier: “The true definition of a hard worker, Abbie will leave no stone unturned when it comes to maximizing her talent. Abbie is strong, powerful and locked in. We are excited that Abbie chose to stay home to make and leave her mark at the University of Nebraska.”