Huskers add Elijah Wood to basketball roster

Lincoln – The Nebraska basketball program added another backcourt performer on Wednesday, as Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the signing of Elijah Wood for the upcoming season. Wood, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Potomac, Md., has reclassified from the class of 2021, where he was going to attend Hargrave Military Academy.

“Elijah is a versatile guard who can play several spots in our system,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has the offensive skillset to create his own shot and the athletic ability to finish at the rim. He also will help us defensively, as he possesses the length and size to guard multiple positions.”

Wood was ranked among the top-150 players in the country by both Rivals and 247 Sports and a four-star recruit by both websites in the spring of 2019, but fell out of the rankings after not playing AAU basketball after his junior year. He spent his senior year at Berkmar (Ga.) High School, helping Coach Greg Phillips’ squad to a 18-10 record and a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals appearance.

Wood, who originally signed with Rhode Island in the fall of 2019, played his sophomore and junior seasons at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. As a junior, he averaged 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Wood reached double figures in 12 of 19 contests and dished out five or more assists eight times as a junior. During his sophomore year, he moved into the lineup and averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. His season was highlighted by a 10-point, 11-assist double-double vs. Northwest.

Wood, who chose Nebraska over schools such as Florida, Mississippi, Providence and TCU among others, played AAU basketball with Team Thrill.

Wood joins a recruiting class which includes grad transfer Kobe Webster (Western Illinois), transfers Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh) and Trevor Lakes (University of Indianapolis), junior college transfers Teddy Allen (Western Nebraska CC) and Lat Mayen (Chipola College) and freshman Eduardo Andre.